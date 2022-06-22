ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Katie Holmes’ Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III Has Reportedly Spent Time With Daughter Suri Cruise

By Julia Teti
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Mcws_0gIT4KX900

Click here to read the full article.

For the past several years, Katie Holmes has been fairly reticent to publicly divulge certain details concerning her personal life. But recently, the Dawson’s Creek alum has been feeling a lot more comfortable showing off her romance with musician Bobby Wooten III . After some recent red carpet appearances, the couple took another huge step in their relationship — Wooten reportedly met Holmes’ daughter, Suri Cruise .

According to a new report from People , Wooten has grown a lot closer to the people who are most important to Holmes. “He is getting to know her family,” a source shared with the outlet. “Katie is having a great time with Bobby,” the insider added. “He is very kind and happy. He makes her laugh.” We have a feeling Holmes’ 16-year-old daughter , whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise, is definitely included amongst those key family members Wooten had the opportunity to meet.

The report indicates another major milestone in Holmes and Wooten’s relationship following some major public appearances together. About one month ago, the actress and composer were spotted at the Moth Ball’s 25th Anniversary Gala in NYC. The duo looked so cute and happy , and when it came time for a few photo ops, they were positively beaming. More recently, the couple dazzled while attending the Tribeca Film Festival .

For Holmes, the indication that Wooten met her 16-year-old daughter must mean the couple’s romance is fairly serious. After all, Holmes and Suri are incredibly close, as evidenced by the sweet tributes the mom of one will share on social media from time to time. We can only imagine how much care Holmes took when introducing these two significant people in her life to each other. And who knows? Perhaps we will see the trio out and about in NYC in no time at all!

Before you go, click here to see celebrities who are married to regular people.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02aitD_0gIT4KX900

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 53

Teresa Sciba Burton
2d ago

Before Katy married Tom Cruise I barely knew who she was. I've never seen her performances of any kind. I feel like she's only popular because she was married to Tom. Most articles about her mention her marriage to Tom and his estrangement with Suri. Katy is cute but I don't understand the media sensation she gets.

Reply(2)
15
A.U.F.D.
1d ago

Well, one things for sure she's never going back🤣

Reply(5)
10
Related
SheKnows

Demi Moore's Daughter Scout Willis Is Giving Us 2000s Vibes With These Gorgeous & Fashionable Photos

Click here to read the full article. Demi Moore’s daughter Scout Willis was a teenager in the early 2000s and she’s decided to bring back an iconic look from her schooling days. The self-described Hedonist posted a couple of gorgeous photos of herself rocking a new E-girl hairdo and 2000s-esque style. She posted the photos with the caption, “Now offering a master class on how to be languid, unbothered, and sensual no matter your locale.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scout laRue Willis (@scoutlaruewillis) In the first photo, we see Willis posing in front of a scenic tropical...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Katie Holmes, boyfriend Bobby Wooten III hold hands on Tribeca red carpet

Katie Holmes and her new beau gave nothing but smiles at the premiere of her new movie. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum and Bobby Wooten III looked so in love Tuesday as they posed for photos at the Tribeca Film Festival, where she celebrated “Alone Together,” which she wrote, directed and starred in. Holmes, 43, looked summer chic in a crocheted white dress that she paired with gold jewelry and a beige handbag. Meanwhile, Wooton, 33, opted for dark green pants with a white button-up shirt and a jacket. Following the screening, Holmes made her way to the afterparty at PHd at Dream Downtown, where...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riley Keough
Person
Penélope Cruz
Person
Suri Cruise
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Katie Holmes
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger

What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Presley Says It Breaks Her Heart Son Benjamin Keough ‘Isn’t Here to See’ ‘Elvis’ Biopic

After months of waiting and heaping praise from Elvis Presley‘s daughter Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis hits theaters on Friday. Presley’s daughter viewed the film earlier this month during a special screening. Since then, she’s had nothing but positive things to say about it, as has her daughter Riley Keough. Now though, just days before the biopic becomes available to the public, the King of Rock N’ Roll’s daughter shared that it breaks her heart that her son Benjamin Keough “isn’t here to see” his grandfather’s newest portrayal.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

'I miss him, we all miss him': Sir Elton John dedicates his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set

Sir Elton John dedicated his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set on Friday night. The star, 75, introducing the track - which found a second wave of success in 1991 as a live cover version between Sir Elton and Michael - saying he 'misses' the singer.
MUSIC
SheKnows

Kate Middleton Reportedly Called Harry & Gave Him the Nudge to Acknowledge William's 40th Birthday

Click here to read the full article. It’s pretty clear that Prince William and Prince Harry aren’t doing much talking these days, but there’s someone who is trying their best to bring the brothers together. Kate Middleton has reportedly been working behind the scenes in hopes that she can get the dialogue flowing in the smallest of ways. A royal insider believes that the Duchess of Cambridge is the only one who understands that there is “a small glimpse of hope of saving the brothers from never speaking again,” per Us Weekly. “She can sense that despite everything that has happened,”...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
Entertainment Times

Kim Kardashian Calls Out Pete Davidson For Poking Fun During Tahiti Trip

Kim Kardashian reportedly “called out” Pete Davidson during a recent tropical trip to Tahiti. This came after he poked fun at her while taking photos and videos of her. E! News said the reality star recently shared some shots her boyfriend took during the getaway. She posted them on her Instagram Story, with some captions telling her fans and followers what was happening behind the scenes.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kelly Clarkson Revealed Who She Turned to Most While Struggling With Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Clarkson had a long and expensive divorce from Brandon Blackstock, and it wasn’t an easy time to get through, especially when she had to be cheerful on TV every day. In her Monday, June 6 episode with The Chicks on The Kelly Clarkdson Show, the 40-year-old talk show host revealed who helped her through the last two years. Clarkson asked the three musicians, “So, we all went through divorces… How did you each find strength? And not just music, I think it’s therapeutic. But, like, your female friendships? I feel like that has...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Dead at 73? Fans Furious After Rocker Suffers a Death Hoax

"Ozzy Osbourne is dead" became a hot topic after buzzes about the rocker's alleged passing surfaced. Osbourne faced the life-altering surgery on Monday, wherein his doctors realigned the pins in his neck and back following his fall in 2019. Fans were left worried, especially since the major operation would require a lengthy amount of recovery due to his age.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Steps Out For Girls’ Night To Broadway Show In Gray & Black Outfits: Photos

Michelle Obama, 58, proved she can pull off casual and fancy looks during her weekend outings in the Big Apple! The former first lady was photographed coming out of The Pierre hotel in a gray vest over a black sleeveless top and gray cropped pants with snakeskin print sneakers on the afternoon of June 11. The next day, she was also spotted in an all black ensemble that included a button-down shirt over a matching top, flowing pants, and platform shoes.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Vanessa Paradis’ Net Worth Reveals the Settlement She Got After Her Split From Johnny Depp

Click here to read the full article. Since her breakup with Johnny Depp after 14 years of dating. fans have wanted to know about Vanessa Paradis’ net worth and how much her settlement was from her billionaire husband. Depp and Paradis met in 1998 while he was filming his movie, The Ninth Gate, in France. The two first saw each other at the  Hotel Costes in Paris, where Depp was at with his director, Roman Palinski. “She was wearing a dress with an exposed back and I saw that back and that neck, and then she turned around and I saw...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katharine McPhee Shares 1st Photo of Son Rennie’s Face In Father’s Day Tribute To David Foster

Katharine McPhee revealed her son Rennie’s face for the first time in a photoset celebrating her husband David Foster on Father’s Day on Sunday, June 19. The 38-year-old singer gushed over her husband, 72, and showed that she’s so happy to have started a family with him in the caption for the sweet Instagram, which you can see here. “Happy Father’s to the man @davidfoster who loves me like I could have only dreamed of & who made me complete in life by making me a mommy,” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Amal Clooney Looks Better Than Ever In This Strapless Floral Dress She Wore On The Prince's Trust Red Carpet

Amal Clooney, 44, chose a perfect springtime dress for her attendance at the 2022 The Prince’s Trust Awards in London last week— a stunning, strapless, red-and-white floral gown. The ever-so-stylish human rights lawyer attended the event with her mother, Baria Alamuddin, and the two presented the Amal Clooney Award. Clooney paired her bright and fitted item with classic white pumps and carried a matching white clutch as she graced the red carpet.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NBC News

Kurt Russell is all tears after seeing Kate Hudson's Father's Day post dedicated to him

Kurt Russell is a pile of mush after seeing Kate Hudson's glowing Father's Day post dedicated to him. The 43-year-old actor shared a throwback photo with Russell on her Instagram on Sunday, June 19. The caption said: "Fun, adventurous, passionate, determined, honest, devoted, amazing father and the best head of hair in Los Angeles! Lucky us! Love you Pa! Happy Fathers Day."
LOS ANGELES, CA
StyleCaster

Jen Aniston Just Joked About Her Divorce From Brad Pitt After Revealing it Sent Her to ‘Therapy’

Click here to read the full article. Blast from the past. Jennifer Aniston opened up about her divorce from Brad Pitt on the Ellen Show. The Friends star joked around about her marriage with the Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood star during her final appearance on the last episode of the daytime talk show. When Ellen DeGeneres asked the Morning Show star about how she felt about the completion of her iconic sitcom in 2004, Jennifer recalled, “I got a divorce and went into therapy. And then I did a movie called The Break-Up.” She went on to joke, “I just...
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

SheKnows

55K+
Followers
6K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy