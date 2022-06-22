ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roscoe Conkling Giles (1890-1970)

By Carma Henry
Cover picture for the articleRoscoe Conkling Giles was the first African American to earn a medical degree from Cornell University, and later went on to be the first African American to become certified by the American Board of Surgery. Roscoe Conkling Giles was born on May 6, 1890, in Albany, New York to...

Sheila Walker
4d ago

Black history is everyday it makes no difference it you don't like it, BLACK HISTORY IS EVERYDAY .

thenewzealandtimes.com

The day of love, a celebration of their own tireless love

From the moment they accidentally crossed paths on the University of Illinois at Chicago campus in August 2016, Kia Ashley Burks and Anthony Joseph Misiak believed they were the perfect match. other. “He knows my mind,” said Ms Burks, 24, who goes by the name Ashley. “He sees me.”...
Chicago Defender

Dr. Mildred C. Harris Leads Citywide Faith-Based Community Breakfast

God First Ministries under the leadership of Dr. Mildred Harris, Founder, and CEO, will host a Chicago Faith-Based Community Breakfast on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. in the International Ballroom of the Hilton Chicago Hotel, 720 South Michigan Ave. The ticket cost is $50.00 or a table is available for $500.00. Serving as Honorary Chairpersons are: IL Congressman Danny K. Davis ( 7th District); IL Governor J.B. Pritzker; Toni Preckwinkle, Cook County Board President; Jesse White, Illinois Secretary of State; Congressman Bobby Rush (1st District); Kwame Raoul, Illinois Attorney General; and Michael W. Frerichs, Illinois Treasurer. The breakfast program emcee will be Pam Morris, Gospel with Pam show, WVON 1690AM.
Chicago Defender

Kimberly Hobson Named CEO of South Side Healthy Community Organization

The South Side Healthy Community Organization (SSHCO) Board of Directors announced today that it has named Kimberly Hobson as its first Chief Executive Officer. The SSHCO is a not-for-profit organization comprised of 13 health care entities – safety net hospitals, health systems and Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) – working together to better connect existing health organizations, increase access to care, address some of the most challenging health issues its communities face, and ultimately, ensure stronger, healthier communities across the South Side of Chicago.
Jennifer Geer

Summer fun: A list of free days at the best museums in Chicago

Get out of the heat and step inside a Chicago museum this summer. And save some money while you're at it. (CHICAGO) Chicago is full of outstanding museums, but visiting one comes at a cost. When you add up admissions, parking, and a stop at the gift shop, it can get pricey to pay a visit to a museum.
HuntingtonNow

Scholarships Awarded to Descendants of Slaves

The Episcopal Diocese of Long Island has awarded scholarships to eight students who are descended from African slaves. At a Juneteenth celebration on Sunday at the Cathedral of the Incarnation, the Right Rev. Lawrence C. Provenzano, bishop of Long Island, awarded $10,000 scholarships to eight college students with records of academic excellence and commitments to their communities.
Curbed

Meet Eric Adams’s Other Brooklyn Apartment

Eric Adams seems to have a lot of trouble grasping basic facts about Brooklyn homes (whether he lives in them, whether he owns them, what they tend to cost). Over the past year, the mayor has repeatedly said he doesn’t own a co-op at 425 Prospect Place with his ex Sylvia Cowan — and that he transferred his shares to Cowan more than a decade ago. But on Wednesday, the City confirmed that Adams still very much owns 50 percent of the shares. Fabien Levy, a spokesperson for Adams, told the outlet that his ownership was both “transferred” to Cowan years ago and not “fully transferred.” (Levy blamed the failure to report the co-op on financial-disclosure forms on Adams’s former accountant.)
cwbchicago.com

Woman was part of prolific burglary team that raided Burberry twice in January, prosecutors say

Five months ago, after Emma Murphy was involved in a suburban car crash, Oak Park police allegedly found stolen merchandise in her vehicle. Those items, including a Moose Knuckle brand headband, allowed Chicago police to crack a burglary ring that may have committed more than 200 break-ins at businesses across the North Side and downtown, including two burglaries in one week at Burberry, 633 North Michigan. During one night of break-ins, the crew dumped a stolen cash register and other goodies outside Gov. JB Pritzker’s mansion in the Gold Coast.
nypressnews.com

Does Eric Adams Own This Brooklyn Apartment? It’s Complicated.

During his successful campaign for mayor last year, Eric Adams was dogged by a gnawing ethical question concerning his failure to disclose ownership of a Brooklyn apartment. On Wednesday, Mr. Adams had an opportunity to clarify his real estate entanglements and put the issue to rest. But instead of clearing up the matter, the mayor only sowed more confusion.
fox40jackson.com

Fox News analyst Gianno Caldwell remembers brother, 18, fatally shot in Chicago: ‘All I want…is justice’

Fox News analyst and Gianno Caldwell is looking for answers after his 18-year-old brother, Christian, was fatally shot in Chicago on Friday. “What I’m looking for right now is details from the police to discover who it was that murdered my brother,” Caldwell, a Chicago native, told Fox News Digital. “[M]y baby brother never had a chance.”
1440 WROK

Really? This Pizza Joint Just Got Called the Best in Illinois

Every website on planet Earth that deals in food probably has a "Best Pizza in America" list. So when there are so many different sites proclaiming that this pizza is better than that pizza it's tough to tell who is right. So 24/7 Tempo did the legwork most of us...
CBS Chicago

Hundreds of books found discarded in dumpster outside Lake View High School

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A free book frenzy erupted outside Lake View High School Wednesday night. What appeared to be hundreds of books were tossed in a dumpster behind the school, 4015 N. Ashland Ave. The discarded books included everything from textbooks to classic works of fiction, poetry, and drama. In a social media photo, a copy each of August Wilson's "Fences," Tennessee Williams' "A Streetcar Named Desire," and Arthur Miller's "the Crucible" were seen in the dumpster near a cardboard box hand-marked "drama." Also spotted were a volume of the poetry of Robert Frost, and at least four copies...
CBS Chicago

'I know it's about discrimination': South Side aldermen upset grocery store closings leaving them without fresh food options

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big push to address food insecurity in Chicago.Aldermen are calling the exodus of certain stores in their neighborhoods discriminatory. They are now coming together to demand solutions.CBS 2's Steven Graves tells us how ultimately, neighbors are the ones who are suffering. When grocery stores close on the South Side, community-led markets like on in Englewood become essential. "It's just important for people to know there are places like this to use your LINK card." The sudden shuttering of ALDI in Auburn Gresham leaves community outreach worker Elida Benavides baffled. "Where do we go? The groceries are so...
