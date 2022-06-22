Roscoe Conkling Giles (1890-1970)

God First Ministries under the leadership of Dr. Mildred Harris, Founder, and CEO, will host a Chicago Faith-Based Community Breakfast on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. in the International Ballroom of the Hilton Chicago Hotel, 720 South Michigan Ave. The ticket cost is $50.00 or a table is available for $500.00. Serving as Honorary Chairpersons are: IL Congressman Danny K. Davis ( 7th District); IL Governor J.B. Pritzker; Toni Preckwinkle, Cook County Board President; Jesse White, Illinois Secretary of State; Congressman Bobby Rush (1st District); Kwame Raoul, Illinois Attorney General; and Michael W. Frerichs, Illinois Treasurer. The breakfast program emcee will be Pam Morris, Gospel with Pam show, WVON 1690AM.
