NBA 2K is one of the most popular gaming franchises. It's annualized like all of the other sports franchises, but it's managed to be such a success because there are no other basketball games. Although EA had a good run with NBA Live, the series ultimately crumbled under the pressure of trying to measure up to 2K's games and EA threw in the towel. 2K has found immense success in its basketball series thanks to its refined controls, top-notch graphics, and incredibly addictive gameplay. Many invest dozens of hours, if not significantly more, into NBA 2K on a yearly basis and quickly move on to the next game as soon as it releases.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO