ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Bridgeport Family Says Video Shows 6-Year-Old Wasn’t Set On Fire By Bullies

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AC7Ii_0gIT3NDX00
Dominick Krankall before and after the incident. Photo Credit: GoFundMe/Kayla Deegan

The mother of a Fairfield County child accused of deliberately setting his 6-year-old neighbor on fire claims a newly released video proves her son is innocent and wants the family punished.

Dominick Krankall, age 6, was burned around 4 p.m., Sunday, April 24 in Bridgeport, the Bridgeport Police said.

The incident happened when a group of four boys were playing with gasoline and a ball, police said.

After the incident, Dominick's mother claimed her son was burned by a "bully" who kicked the flaming ball at him causing injuries to his face and hands.

Now, the mother of the alleged "bully," is telling the New York Post that a newly surfaced video shows her son was not a bully and that Dominick was kicking the burning ball when he was burned.

Laura Giacobbe, in an interview with The Post on Tuesday, June 21, called on Bridgeport Police to arrest Dominick's mother for allegedly lying about the incident and putting her son “through hell.”

Bridgeport Police said in a release that an investigation to date has found that no one targeted Dominick during the incident.

"At this juncture in the investigation, Bridgeport Police and Fire have reviewed known video portraying portions of the actual incident," said Scott Appleby, director of emergency management for the city. "The video footage recorded four children (ages six, seven, eight, and eleven) playing together in the rear yard of the residence.

"At least three of the children (ages 6, 7, and 8) were observed playing with fire and gasoline. There is nothing on the video portraying any of the children deliberately injuring the other."

But, Appley added, the investigation is ongoing at this time.

Giacobbe told the Post her son has lived through threats and bullying himself since the incident and is afraid.

She wants Dominick's mother, Maria Rua, to be charged for lying to the police about what happened and for getting more than $600,000 from a GoFundMe account to allow the family to move from the area.

She's also angry that the child received a parade from police and fire officials and a day at Yankee Stadium to visit his heroes, while her child is being branded a bully.

Appleby said the investigation is ongoing and a final determination has not been made.

"The investigation is ongoing with additional interviews to be conducted," he said. "The six-year-old child has been treated at an area hospital and released. The entire first responder community are praying for his ongoing recovery and our continued thoughts and prayers are with all involved at this time."

Giacobbe says her former neighbor is a liar and told the Post she used her child to get money.

Maria Rua told the Post she stands by the story of bullying and said her neighbor is lying.

A GoFundMe spokeswoman told the Post the fund account " is “within GoFundMe Terms of Service at this time.”

Meanwhile, Bridgeport police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the case officer, Detective Kateema Riettie, at 203-581-5253 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 7

Ant Tha Barber
4d ago

Just face up to the FACTS, her son has been labeled as a BULLY bc he has been known to bully other children. Whether he bullied this poor boy on that day or not, he has been bullying him before. This poor child has to go through numerous amts of painful surgeries, mental and emotional issues etc.. I understand she feels as if her families getting the short end of the stick, but such is life. Teach your children to have manners and morals even at a young age and to treat others with kindness and they wouldn't have to be going through any of this. God Bless them all please.

Reply(2)
2
Related
WTNH

Attempted purse thief hit by her own getaway car

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman attempting to steal purses from a business on Mason Street in Greenwich was interrupted by several bystanders, causing her to run from the store and get hit by her own getaway vehicle on Saturday. The suspect and a bystander were struck by a dark-colored SUV driven by a Black […]
GREENWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

Police request assistance identifying attempted robbery suspect

GREENWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - Greenwich Police are asking if anyone can identify a suspect who fled the scene after she attempted to steal several purses. She was interrupted by several bystanders and ran from the store, according to police. The suspect and another bystander were then struck by a dark...
GREENWICH, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Violent Crime#The Bridgeport Police#The New York Post#The Post
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Crowd Stops Driver From Fleeing Crash

2022-06-25@11:31pm–#Bridgeport CT– A driver hit a couple parked cars and allegedly tried to flee the scene according to witnesses. Frank Recchia has video of that here: https://www.facebook.com/100053554008434/videos/pcb.553448449783617/3273953579591509.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

New Haven man killed in motorcycle accident

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A motorcyclist from New Haven has died following a Saturday night accident with another vehicle on Dixwell Avenue near Homestead Avenue in Hamden. Police say 38 year old Jamar Crenshaw was traveling north on Dixwell Ave. around 7 p.m. when he collided with a southbound vehicle. Crenshaw was taken to Yale […]
Daily Voice

Woman Faces DUI Charge After Two-Vehicle Crash In New Canaan

A woman was accused of driving while under the influence after authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield County. Police responded to a report of a crash in the area of Frogtown Road and Parish Road North in New Canaan at about 10:10 p.m. on Friday, June 17, according to the New Canaan Police Department.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Register Citizen

CT man gets 80 years for 2018 killing of Bethel woman, court officials say

BRIDGEPORT — A man was sentenced to 80 years Friday for shooting and killing a young therapist from Bethel more than three years ago. State Superior Court Judge Alex Hernandez sentenced Brandon Roberts, 29, to 60 years for murder, 15 years for first-degree robbery with a deadly weapon and five years for carrying a pistol without a permit. The sentence will be served concurrent, according to the Fairfield Judicial District’s clerk’s office.
BETHEL, CT
fox5ny.com

Enraged moviegoer chokes employee at Long Island theater

NEW YORK - Police in Suffolk County say they have arrested a man for allegedly choking and punching two employees of a movie theater last week. According to the Suffolk County Police Department, Donald Ahlers Jr., 55, of East Islip, got into a physical altercation with employees of the Sayville Cinemas on Railroad Avenue at around 9:40 p.m. on June 18.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Fentanyl, Thousands Of Dollars Seized In Stamford Apartment Raid

A Fairfield County man is behind bars after police seized more than three ounces of deadly fentanyl during a raid on an apartment and storage unit. Robert Bracey, age 56, of Stamford, was arrested on Wednesday, following a month-long investigation into fentanyl sales from an apartment and the storage unit.
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Hempstead 15-Year-Old

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Long Island teen. Marilin Regalado, age 15, was last seen leaving her Hempstead residence on Wednesday, June 22 at 9 a.m. Nassau County Police said her disappearance was reported to police on Friday, June 24 at 11 p.m. She is...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
300K+
Followers
46K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy