Teen found dead, another injured after double shooting in southwest Charlotte, police say

Two teenagers were shot inside a vehicle near an apartment complex in southwest Charlotte on Tuesday night, but only one survived, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers found 16-year-old Jeferson Josue Landaverde wounded after they responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 300 block of Branchview Drive, near Arrowood and Nations Ford roads. Medic pronounced the teenager dead, police said in a news release.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to the 300 block of Branchview Drive and found two men with gunshot injuries on Tuesday, June 21. One of the men died. WSOC-TV

An 18-year-old, who had also been inside the vehicle during the shooting, was found a short distance away with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, the release said. He was taken to a hospital for further treatment, police said.

CMPD has not identified the surviving victim nor named any possible suspects.

There have been at least 43 homicides this year, according to The Charlotte Observer’s data.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call 704-432-8477 (TIPS) and speak directly with a Homicide Unit detective. The public can leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com .