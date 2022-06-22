11-year-old shot in Portsmouth; police release footage of involved vehicles

An 11-year-old was shot Tuesday afternoon and Portsmouth police are seeking information about two vehicles investigators believe were involved.

Officers responded to a reported of a person with a gunshot wound in the 10 block of Merrimac Drive at approximately 6:04 p.m. There, they found the injured child who was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover, according to Portsmouth police.

Police released a 30-second video showing the two vehicles, a blue pick-up truck and a red Honda, traveling on Merrimac Drive. The video shows the truck driving slowly with the Honda behind. When the truck reaches a turn, a person in the backseat of the Honda can be seen reaching out of the window and appears to fire a gun at the truck at the 24-second mark.

The child was on the sidewalk nearby, just beyond the left side of the frame, when they were shot, according to a spokesperson for Portsmouth police.

The Honda then rams the back of the truck and pushes it out of frame.

Those with information about this incident are encouraged to call Portsmouth police at 757-393-8536 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. The public can also submit tips via the P3 Tips app, by visiting www.p3tips.com , or visiting www.portsmouthcrimeline.com .

Gavin Stone, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com