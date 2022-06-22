ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

11-year-old shot in Portsmouth; police release footage of involved vehicles

By Gavin Stone, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago

An 11-year-old was shot Tuesday afternoon and Portsmouth police are seeking information about two vehicles investigators believe were involved.

Officers responded to a reported of a person with a gunshot wound in the 10 block of Merrimac Drive at approximately 6:04 p.m. There, they found the injured child who was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover, according to Portsmouth police.

Police released a 30-second video showing the two vehicles, a blue pick-up truck and a red Honda, traveling on Merrimac Drive. The video shows the truck driving slowly with the Honda behind. When the truck reaches a turn, a person in the backseat of the Honda can be seen reaching out of the window and appears to fire a gun at the truck at the 24-second mark.

The child was on the sidewalk nearby, just beyond the left side of the frame, when they were shot, according to a spokesperson for Portsmouth police.

The Honda then rams the back of the truck and pushes it out of frame.

Those with information about this incident are encouraged to call Portsmouth police at 757-393-8536 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. The public can also submit tips via the P3 Tips app, by visiting www.p3tips.com , or visiting www.portsmouthcrimeline.com .

Gavin Stone, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Police: 2 men injured after shootout at Suffolk 7-Eleven

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say two men sustained injuries following a shootout between two groups of people at a Suffolk 7-Eleven Friday evening. According to Suffolk police, they got multiple calls around 10:40 p.m. Friday for shots fired at a 7-Eleven in the 6400 block of Hampton Roads Parkway. Police say the store and […]
SUFFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portsmouth, VA
Cars
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Cars
City
Portsmouth, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vehicles#Rams#Violent Crime#Merrimac Drive#Tribune Content Agency
13News Now

Suffolk shooting leaves two hurt

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two men were found with gunshot wounds in the 6100 Block of Brookwood Drive in Suffolk Friday night. Suffolk Fire and Rescue treated their wounds and took them to the hospital, the Suffolk Police Department said. Police said 26-year-old Herschel Watkins and 31-year-old Ladonta Myrick ran...
SUFFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WAVY News 10

How did an inmate escape from Portsmouth City Jail

WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. How did an inmate escape from Portsmouth City Jail. DMV introduces new device to accommodate deaf, hard …. Waller Mill Park raises pay, resumes normal operations. Surry County awarded grant to eliminate food desert. Police: 2 men injured after shootout at Suffolk 7-Eleven. Biden...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Man fatally shot on Hickory Street in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Dept. is investigating a homicide Wednesday evening. According to a tweet from the department, officers responded to the 2600 block of Hickory Street just before 7 p.m. That's where police found a man dead from a gunshot wound. Police have yet to release...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake man helps Hampton woman whose car got shot up twice

WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports. Chesapeake man helps Hampton woman whose car got …. Fueling the Facts: Do eco-assist features actually …. Newport News teen stole parents’ car and drove to …. Police seeking ‘dangerous’ inmate who escaped from …. Chesapeake ends curbside recycling contract effective...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy