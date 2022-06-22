ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Football HQ

New details emerge in death of former Ohio State football player Shane Olivea

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0og5zD_0gIT1wk200

View the original article to see embedded media.

New details have emerged in the recent death of former Ohio State football player Shane Olivea, who died in March at the age of 40.

Olivea died of hypertensive heart disease, a condition worsened in part by obesity, according to a report from E! News.

Olivea's death was ruled natural.

Olivea was the second former Buckeyes lineman from the early 2000s to die recently. Ivan Douglas, who started at left tackle on Ohio State's national championship team in 2002, died last October at 41.

Olivea first joined Ohio State in 2000 out of Cedarhurst, New York. He earned a starting role for the Buckeyes by his sophomore season and was integral to the team's offensive success during its 14-0 national championship run in '02.

Olivea was drafted by the San Diego Chargers in the seventh round of the 2004 NFL Draft. He started 57 games and played in 60 contests for the organization over four years at the right tackle position.

The player was also vocal about overcoming his addiction to painkillers. He spoke about the issue with the Columbus Dispatch in 2016, and how it prematurely ended his NFL career.

Olivea returned to Ohio State in 2015 to finish his degree.

This year, the Ohio State football community also mourned the loss of former quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who died at just 24 after being struck and killed by a vehicle in Florida.

( h/t E! News )

More from College Football HQ

Ohio State football schedule for 2022 season

Vegas sets Ohio State win total for 2022 football season

Former OSU quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies at 24

Ohio State football schedule: Ranking the Buckeyes' opponents

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | News | Schedules | Facebook

Comments / 5

Related
The Spun

Joe Burrow Opens Up About Ohio State: NFL World Reacts

It can be easy to forget that Joe Burrow was once sitting on the bench for several years in a row at Ohio State. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick recently revealed that there were times during his Buckeyes career that he thought his football career might be over.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

New Jersey Police Release Details On Tony Siragusa's Death

The NFL world is in mourning following the passing of former defensive tackle and broadcaster Tony Siragusa. Unfortunately, the details on his passing aren't going to make anyone feel better. According to TMZ, police investigating Siragusa's death revealed that he received CPR at a home in Toms River, New Jersey...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#Nfl#American Football#Sports#Buckeyes#Ohio State#The San Diego Chargers#The Columbus Dispatch#Lrb H T E#College Football Hq
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach's Son Announces Commitment

Jack Fitzgerald, the son of longtime Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald, has announced his college commitment decision. His choice comes as no surprise, electing to join his father as a member of the Wildcats' 2023 recruiting class. Jack, a tight end from Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Illinois, announced his commitment...
WILMETTE, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Alvin Kamara facing significant suspension

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara will likely face a notable suspension for an incident in Las Vegas during Pro Bowl weekend. Kamara was accused of felony battery over a concerning incident at a Las Vegas nightclub. Charges are still pending in the case, but that does not preclude the NFL from handing down its own discipline via the personal conduct policy.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Look: Dyson Daniels' Mom Goes Viral At The NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft officially kicked off on Thursday night with Duke's Paolo Banchero going No. 1 overall. In the days leading up to the draft, Auburn's Jabari Smith was expected to go with the top pick. However, the Orlando Magic apparently fooled everyone with the pick. Before the draft...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Ohio State Football recruiting won’t slow down now

It’s the heat of summer right now. That means that it’s peak recruiting time right now. The Ohio State football program has taken advantage of that and has landed three strong recruits in the past week. Now is no time to slow down for the Buckeyes. The Buckeyes...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

College Football Coach Announces Retirement Due To Health Issues

Over the past five years, Bill Clark has helped restore UAB to national prominence after the program was seemingly dead and buried. But today his time with the team has ended. On Friday, Clark announced that he is stepping down as head coach of the UAB Blazers effective August 1. He revealed that he is dealing with a serious back issue that will require a spinal fusion and extensive medical treatment.
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
428
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy