The Cleveland Browns are building a roster that, when whole, looks to have a shot at reaching the NFL playoffs this coming season. New quarterback Deshaun Watson will likely get suspended due to the many lawsuits he is facing, but if the Browns are lucky and he either gets a light suspension or no suspension at all, he will have four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper to work with.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO