Doylestown Marks Its First Juneteenth: ‘It’s Your History; It’s My History’

Praise dancers from the Second Baptist Church of Doylestown perform at the borough's inaugural Juneteenth event. Image via Ed Doyle at Tap into Doylestown.

Doylestown held its first Juneteenth celebration earlier this week. Ed Doyle covered the event, held outside the Mercer Museum, for Tap Into Doylestown.

The gathering featured speakers and presentations from the Black community. It also had musical and dance performers and several dozen vendors that featured Black-owned companies and Black-centric organizations.

The Doylestown event was co-organized by Angela Nutter after she learned that local officials did not plan anything beyond a proclamation recognizing Juneteenth.

“I felt as if the day requires more than just a symbolic gesture,” said Nutter. “This is not just Black history , but it’s American history. It is your history; it is my history. It’s something that we all need to learn.”

Some of that history was recalled by the official speakers. A pastor talked about Mount Gilead A.M.E. Church in New Hope, which was founded by free and escaped slaves in 1882.

The event also focused on the culture of the Black community, a segment that was especially important to co-organizer Adrienne King.

“I want my girls to remember growing up in Bucks County, and the area where they live,” said King, “and their culture being celebrated as well. That’s why this day is important for me personally.”