ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Family members honor late Lansing actor William McCallum with car show

By Larry Wallace
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gtF5u_0gIT0W1T00

William McCallum, an actor from Lansing, passed away in March, but on Tuesday, family, friends and community members gathered to celebrate his life.

William, who was also known as Dirty Bill, died at the age of 78. He was battling cancer.

“Towards the end of his treatment and in February, he had a brief fall didn’t hurt himself, we took him to the hospital, and it was just a quick decline from that, he was in ICU for 11 days,” his son Michael McCallum confirmed.

Michael is a filmmaker and director, and he remembers sharing his passion for films with his dad. William often played the lead roles in his son’s movies.

William was also a car enthusiast. That’s why on Tuesday Michael organized a car show downtown to celebrate his father’s life on the day he would have turned 79 years old.

“It’s a blistering, hot day, but it’s his birthday, and I wanted to do something special for him, get some old cars out, a DJ and just celebrate how he would have wanted to celebrate,” Michael said.

While William is no longer here, Michael is confident that his dad’s legacy will live on.

“He should be here, but I know people will remember, and his life will live on in films,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

‘We didn’t have a place to go or come to for ourselves’ -- Black Girl Day of Play event at Michigan Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Black women of all ages, across the state came to Lansing to focus on black girl joy. Black Girl Day of Play is centered around having fun with each other and having a community that supports joy. The Capitol lawn was filled with hundreds of black girls and women Saturday for the event which was for black women to be around those who support them and to celebrate black girlhood.
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Lansing, MI
Entertainment
Lansing, MI
Cars
WILX-TV

Loving Lansing Like a Local at the Michigan Princess

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 spent the day Loving Lansing Like a Local at the Michigan Princess with the Greater Lansing Convention & Visitors Bureau. Captain Pico Perez shared some history, fun facts and information on the cruises available in the videos attached. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and...
LANSING, MI
Banana 101.5

Whatever Happened To The Rag Top Lounge In Flint?

Three words - Big Ass Burger. If you know, you know. The Rag Top was the home of the Big Ass Burger on North Franklin Avenue in Flint. These burgers were the size of a round birthday cake. As a matter of fact, most patrons would cut it like a cake and divide it among the table.
FLINT, MI
Tracy Stengel

Investigators Concerned About the Handling of Missing Dee Ann Warner’s Case

Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. Billy Little, Jr., investigative attorney and war hero, and Chris McDonough, internationally recognized homicide detective and behavioral expert, met in a podcast last night to discuss the case of Dee Ann Warner. The Michigan mother and grandmother was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021. They have both been on the case since March 2022.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Vehicles
nbc25news.com

Flint pastor calling for lawmakers to help get the guns off the street

FLINT, Mich- Crime scene tape and police flashing lights, It's scenes people in Flint see way too often. This was the scene today at St. Mark Community Outreach Center in Flint. St. Mark's Baptist Church organized this event called "need a fresh start, saving our children and neighborhoods from gun...
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Beautiful lake view, great food await at Jerry’s Pub & Restaurant

IRISH HILLS MI – At Jerry’s Pub & Restaurant, patrons are encouraged to come to the lake and eat, drink, rock and roll. It all started in 1978, when Jerry Andonian was flipping through The Detroit News and found an ad about a bar for sale in the Irish Hills. When he came to visit, he saw potential in the pub that’s nestled on the shore of Wamplers Lake.
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Agreed: Shrimp at Gregory’s Soul Food sets the standard

I turned 40 this week. I have spent the vast majority of my life living in Lansing, and I pride myself on being a townie who went to camp as a child at the Fenner Nature Center and the Turner-Dodge House, whose first job was at the Moores Park Pool, who remembers that first season of the Lugnuts (and the confusion my preteen self had over the name — what’s a lugnut?). But this month’s eating assignment goes to show that even longtime Lanstronauts can learn a thing or two about this community — and find a new favorite breakfast in the meantime.
LANSING, MI
Morning Sun

Outlaw Music Festival rides into Michigan

Willie Nelson & Family bring the Outlaw Music Festival to Van Andel Arena at 4:30 p.m Saturday, June 25. Willie Nelson & Family will headline the event, along with Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Jason Isbell, Charley Crockett, Brittney Spencer & Particle Kid. Willie Nelson first gained success as a songwriter, with such tunes as “Hello Walls,” “Funny How Time Slips Away,” “Pretty Paper,” and, most famously, “Crazy” by Patsy Cline.
MICHIGAN STATE
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy