Dunwoody, GA

Local boy scout troop to sell barbecue after Dunwoody parade

By Sammie Purcell
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 4 days ago
A local boy scout troop will sell barbecue after the Dunwoody Fourth of July parade.

Boy Scout Troop 266 has sold barbecue after the Dunwoody parade for over 20 years, according to a press release. The troop will be located at the end of the parade in the Dunwoody Village.

Tickets cost $10 ahead of time and $12 at the door, and will get you a pork or chicken barbecue sandwich from Slope’s BBQ, coleslaw, watermelon, chips, brownie, and a drink of water, tea, or lemonade. Attendees can pre-order their meals online.

#Parade#Local Life#Localevent#Scout Troop#Boy Scout#Barbecue Sandwich#Slope
