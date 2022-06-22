ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaylon Ferguson’s fiancée Doni Smith shares heartbreaking pics of Baltimore Ravens star with kids after tragic death

By Danielle Cinone
 4 days ago
JAYLON Ferguson's fiancée, Doni Smith, took to social media to share photos of the Baltimore Ravens star with his children after his tragic death.

As the Baltimore Ravens announced the news of Jaylon's passing on Wednesday morning, Doni posted on Instagram and Twitter to mourn her deceased loved one.

Doni Smith shared this photo of Jayon and their children Credit: Twitter
Doni shared heartbreaking pictures on her Instagram story on Wednesday Credit: Instagram

In the early hours of Wednesday, June 22, 2022, Doni shared a photo of her and Jaylon embracing each other on her Instagram story with the caption: "Never in a million years, I thought I'll be saying RIP to you.

"My soul aches sooo bad baby. I know I'm dreaming baby... please watch over us! Please..."

The next photo she shared on her Instagram story was of Jaylon and two of their children.

"The legacy will continue!!! Ferguson Forever," she wrote alongside the photo of Jaylon and two adorable toddlers.

"I've got our babies, thank for you giving me you. I'll forever have you with me through them!!!!!" she continued.

The heartbroken mom shares two children with Jaylon, Jrea Oneis and Jyce O'Neal.

In another photo, showing Jaylon's daughter sitting on his lap and looking into his eyes, Doni wrote: "They're going to be so lost with [out] you!!!!"

The inspirational photos continued, with Doni adding: "I won't ever be able to love them the way Daddy did, I need you."

In another post to her story, Doni said: "I love you so much!! I'll never in my life feel the love you gave me baby! It's always been us.

"You really left me in this world alone baby. I'm broken. I'm hurt.

"I want you back!! This sh*t is not f***ing fair!!!!!"

Doni even took to Twitter to express her grief, tweeting: "How am I going to tell my babies," and "This is not real."

Her posts come as a statement that was released by the Ravens team.

The team said: "We are profoundly saddened by the sudden passing of Jaylon Ferguson.

"He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality.

"We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon's family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon."

The statement did not disclose Jaylon's cause of death.

Doni tweeted: "Until eternity. Get your rest my love!!!"

Earlier this year, Doni shared a photo of her family in Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Doni is standing by Jaylon with one child in her arms and two others in a stroller inside the park.

In her lengthy caption, Doni explained how she and Jaylon, along with their kids, have experienced "so many transitions" and were enjoying a "much-needed vacation."

She wrote: "Jyce has been forced to be so independent with us having kids so Close and juggling time and love between everyone, but has been such an amazing big brother.

"He became a big brother of two in 2021 and has done so gracefully.

"Our big boy also turned 4, and has done what the devil said he wouldn't, speak!

"That has been a private struggle my family has been dealing with for a while, but through prayer, the best speech language pathologist and an amazing nanny Kea, mom and dad, we conquered it with our village and we couldn't be more proud."

She added: "He deserves so much to have been the first born and literally just thugged it out with us.

"Jrea also started school last year and oh man the things she has learned, always great reports from teachers and peers, then entire school lol.

"We appreciate the energy she brings and understanding that Demi needs our love to.

"Football season didn't end the way that we'd anticipated but in the end we survive every storm together, God willing!"

'Ferguson forever,' Doni writes on Instagram Credit: Instagram
Doni shared this photo on her Instagram story, writing: 'They're going to be so lost with you!!!!' Credit: Instagram
Jaylon is seen playing with his children Credit: Instagram
Doni shared heartwarming photos of Jaylon and his kids following the football star's death Credit: Instagram
'Get your rest my love,' Doni wrote to Twitter following Jaylon's death Credit: Twitter

Comments / 94

Jen Olinger
4d ago

rod made me cry 😢 the hurt n emptiness she's feeling.. the kids too . yet there so lil still n won't totally understand

Reply(1)
21
Tracy Davison
3d ago

what in the entire hell going on with these young men dying? prayers for all of this family and friends in and off the Field

Reply
14
Joyce Trembly
3d ago

My deepest condolences to his wife and 3 beautiful children, such a great person ,kind, caring ,and loving and respectful to everyone ! He will be missed ,many prayers 🙏 😢 ❤ to his family....just saw him on WJZ sports and how good he looked and how hard he was trying to be the best for the Ravens this season....my heart aches for his wife and family 👪 💔 😢 a great young man !

Reply(1)
7
