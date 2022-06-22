ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amtrak adds additional daily departure from Norfolk station

By Web Staff
 4 days ago
NORFOLK, Va. - Amtrak has added another daily departure from the Norfolk station.

Amtrak Northeast Regional service will start to soon offer a third daily departure from Norfolk. This gives customers more flexibility and convenience for travel within Virginia, to Washington, D.C., and to cities in the Northeast.

This added departure also increases daily Amtrak services to the Hampton Roads region to five daily departures.

This change begins on July 11. Tickets are now available for purchase.

Norfolk currently has early and mid-morning departures. Now the new service offers early afternoon departures.

According to Amtrak, July 11 is also the restoration of a second daily roundtrip service to and from Newport News.

The Norfolk station is also a stop for the Amtrak Thruway Bus Connection for service to the Amtrak station in Newport News, Va.

To purchase a ticket or to make a reservation, click here , or call 800-USA-Rail.

