AmerisourceBergen Alum Starts Fibonacci, Self-Funded Footwear Startup

Image via Fibonacci.

Andrew Crews, a former strategic innovation architect at AmerisourceBergen, got an idea for his men’s shoe startup while walking the hills of Conshohocken, writes Lisa Dukart for The Business Journals.

The dress shoes he wore to look professional kept failing him. He kept piling on worn-out pairs in his closet thinking there had to be a better option.

“Can’t there just be a shoe that’s comfortable, that keeps my foot cool in the summer, that I can put right on out of the box and it doesn’t give me sores, and is nice and durable and costs $100?” he thought at the time.

When he could not find such a shoe, he decided to try and create it himself. He launched Newtown-based brand Fibonacci Footwear which attempts to fill all those requirements, albeit for a higher price.

He self-funded the company, investing between $700,000 and $800,000 in getting the product to market. The startup officially debuted e-commerce sales last week.

He has created two shoes at the start, Abbaci and Liber, both with temperature-regulating technology used by space agencies, Ortholite insoles, and durable high carbon content in the outsole. The shoes cost $225 and $249, respectively.

In the future, Crews is planning to add more shoes to the company’s range.