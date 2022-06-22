ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan adds 10,681 cases of COVID-19 over past 6 days, 69 deaths

By WXYZ
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43YWBu_0gISzkMY00

The State of Michigan added 10,681 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past six days, according to new numbers released from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

That comes out to an average of around 1,780 confirmed and probable cases per day, a drop from last week and a significant drop from cases about a month ago.

According to the state, there were also 69 deaths from confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19.

In all, there have been 2,592,078 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in Michigan and 36,744 deaths from the virus.

The MDHHS said it will now release COVID-19 case and death data on Tuesdays instead of Wednesdays.

Cases have dropped significantly from May, when metro Detroit was at a high transmission level. Last week, the CDC placed most of Southeast Michigan back at a low level of community transmission. Some parts of Michigan remain at a high transmission level. All of those counties at a high transmission level are in Northern Michigan.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Comments / 7

Related
US 103.1

Are You in One of Michigan’s Original 3 Area Codes?

2022 marks the 75th anniversary of the advent of telephone area codes in the United States!. Back in 1947, North America started out with 86 area codes--three of them assigned to Michigan. Area code 517 was one of the originals. Anchored by Lansing, this code basically served the entire eastern...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

These Michigan Counties Are the Healthiest in the State

Summer is a great time to get healthy, especially with warm weather in Michigan making it easier to work out in the great outdoors. If you’ve ever wondered how healthy Michigan is compared to other states, a new study gives some insight into our health rating and the healthiest areas of the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
deadlinedetroit.com

Beaumont-Spectrum health clarifies controversial post-Roe abortion guidance

Beaumont-Spectrum health has clarified its role as an abortion provider following backlash over reported plans to discontinue performing the procedure unless a mother's life is in imminent danger. In a Saturday statement, the state's largest hospital system indicated it has long only performed medically necessary abortions and said it would...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
interlochenpublicradio.org

Study: Michigan among the states with the most elderly prisoners serving life without parole

Older adults make up a disproportionate number of Michigan’s longest-term prisoners, a new report finds. In Michigan, 58% of the more than 4,800 people serving life sentences without the possibility of parole are over age 50, according to the analysis from The Sentencing Project, an organization that advocates for countering mass incarceration.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeast Michigan#Cdc#Northern Michigan#The State Of Michigan#Mdhhs#Johns Hopkins University
100.7 WITL

Renaming Lansing, Michigan: A Hypothetical List of 10 Suggestions

Long before it was ever chosen to be Michigan's capital in 1847, Lansing originally got its name from Lansing, New York. That's kind of a boring backstory. We wondered what some more fitting, purposeful names might have been contenders if the city of Lansing were to be renamed today, and came up with these ideas.
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Pine Rest grads are staying close to home

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for mental health care nationwide is extremely high. Locally, graduates of Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services’ psychiatry programs are working to fill that gap. Pine Rest’s 2022 residency and fellowship graduates have overwhelmingly chosen to remain in Michigan, with 94%...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Morning Sun

Governor Whitmer signs childcare bills

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bipartisan childcare bill package on stage Thursday morning during her Macomb County address at The Palazzo Grande in Shelby Township. House bills 5041 through 5048 were encompassed in the package that Whitmer says will expand access to affordable childcare for families while cutting red...
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

The Best and Biggest 4th of July Fireworks Displays in Michigan for 2022

The Fourth of July Holiday is next weekend and here are the best places to watch some fireworks in Michigan. Get ready for the sweet aroma of gunpowder as fireworks will be lighting up the sky next weekend throughout Michigan. Obviously, there is no shortage of displays to watch, whether it be a huge show in Detroit or watching Druncle Randy trying to light three mortars at once with his cigarette.
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan Senate passes COVID-19 workplace bills

Some of Michigan’s COVID-19 workplace policies would be repealed under legislation passed Thursday in the state Senate. The bills would end certain protections for employees who stay home because of COVID-related circumstances and liability protections for employers whose workers are exposed to the virus. Senator Ken Horn (R-Frankenmuth) said...
MICHIGAN STATE
MetroTimes

It’s no mystery why COVID-19 deaths have risen in Michigan

A new article from The Detroit News columnist Charlie LeDuff asks the question, "COVID deaths climb; does anyone care?" LeDuff rightly notes that the pandemic is not over, and that Michigan's COVID-19 death rate has actually increased by 8% in the past year, with 15,821 COVID deaths from June 8, 2021, to June 7, 2022.
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy