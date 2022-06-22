ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Khan Would Like To Hold AEW Tournament In Japan

By Joseph Lee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview with Tokyo Sports, AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke about expanding AEW’s global reach and said that he would like to hold a tournament in Japan at some point. The company is currently working with Japanese promotion NJPW, with the joint event Forbidden Door happening this Sunday. Here are...

WWE Held An At ‘All Hands On Deck’ Meeting Yesterday, Stephanie McMahon Acknowledged Investigation Into Vince

PWInsider reports that there was an ‘all hands on deck’ meeting in the WWE yesterday as Stephanie McMahon acknowledged the investigation into her father. Vince McMahon stepped down as the chairman and CEO of WWE last week, with Stephanie taking over both roles. He is being investigated for an alleged payout he made to an employee he was said to be having an affair with.
WWE News: Alexa Bliss Performs Eminem’s Lose Yourself, Shayna Baszler Tells Ronda Rousey She Can’t Get Involved In Natalya Match, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights

– Alexa Bliss joined her husband Ryan Cabrera at Powell Festival, where she performed Eminem’s Lose Yourself on stage. – WWE shared a clip of Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey talking ahead of last night’s Smackdown. Baszler tells her friend that she cannot get involved in her match with Natalya at Money in the Bank because Natalya is her tag partner.
Tony Khan
Jungle Boy Reportedly Out With an Injury

– According to a report by Dave Meltzer with F4WOnline.com, AEW wrestler Jungle Boy is out with an injury. The nature and details of Jungle Boy’s injury are currently unknown. Jurassic Express lost the AEW World Tag Team Championships last week at AEW Dynamite Road Rager in a Ladder...
Bret Hart Reflects On Wrestlemania 26, Calls It One Of His Greatest Victories

In a post on Instagram, Bret Hart spoke about his street fight with Vince McMahon at Wrestlemania 26 and called it one of his greatest victories. He wrote: “Walking down the aisle at Wrestlemania 26 in Phoenix. Today marks 20 years since I suffered a stroke. I chose this photo because there was a time when I didn’t think this moment would ever happen again, especially when I was struggling to turn my hand over, unable to walk or stand, and struggling to talk. When you suffer a stroke, the doctors never promise that you’ll have a full recovery. I still have some weakness on my left side to this day, but I’m very fortunate to be here today having recovered what I did. I will forever be grateful to the doctors and therapists at the Foothills Hospital here in Calgary and my fans around the world for their prayers. While the match itself will never be in anyone’s top 10, this moment represents one of my greatest victories.”
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 6.24.22

We are eight days away from Money In The Bank and the ladder matches need to be filled in. This includes a women’s qualifying match tonight, but odds are some of the focus is going to be on what Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar. You know, because we need to build towards Summerslam before Money In The Bank. Let’s get to it.
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Segment Announced For Tonight’s Smackdown, Bayley Teases Money in the Bank Win, Bianca Belair and Montez Ford Celebrate Anniversary

– WWE has announced that we will hear from Drew McIntyre on tonight’s episode of Smackdown after he qualified for Money in the Bank last week. After a double disqualification in a brutal Money in the Bank Qualifying Match, WWE Official Adam Pearce ruled that both Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will compete for the coveted Money in the Bank contract.
Hall’s AEW Rampage Review – 6.24.22

It’s the go-home show for Forbidden Door and I have no idea what that is going to mean here. This week’s Dynamite was a huge push towards the show, including several New Japan stars being added. That could mean more than a few things for this show and I’m curious to see where it going. Now to find out if that is a good thing. Let’s get to it.
Shotzi Qualifies For Women’s Money in the Bank Match on WWE Smackdown

Shotzi has punched her ticket to Money in the Bank, defeating Tamina to qualify for the women’s ladder match at the PPV on tonight’s WWE Smackdown. Shotzi pinned Tamina in the qualifying match that was originally set to be against Aliyah before the latter star was removed from the bout due to injury.
Final Lineup For Tonight’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door takes place tonight from Chicago, and the final lineup for the show stands at 12 matches including the pre-show. You can check out the finalized card for tonight’s PPV, which will air live on PPV, BR Live, and FITE TV outside the US:. *...
Backstage Note On Reaction of Bruce Prichard Taking Over As Head of Talent Relations in WWE

As previously reported, John Laurinaitis is taking a leave of absence following the Vince McMahon scandal and McMahon subsequently stepping down as WWE Chairman and CEO. Meanwhile, Bruce Prichard has been named the interim Head of Talent Relations. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the backstage reaction to Prichard’s assignment has been ‘generally negative.’
Update On Original Plan for Jon Moxley at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

At the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV on Sunday, Jon Moxley will face Hiroshi Tanahashi for the interim AEW World title. However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that the original plan for Moxley at the event was said to be very different. It was previously planned for Tanahashi to face CM Punk in the main event. With Punk injured, Moxley was put in his place.
