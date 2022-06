WASHINGTON D.C. (Radio Iowa) Iowa Democrats presented dramatic changes for the 2024 Iowa Caucuses to national party leaders today (Thursday). Iowa is one of 16 states and Puerto Rico applying to be among the five states that will vote first in the next presidential election cycle. Iowa Democrats propose using mail-in voting in the weeks ahead of Caucus Night, with the winner announced that evening. Iowa Democratic Party chairman Ross Wilburn says that means precinct leaders will no longer have to count heads in the room and use complex mathematical formulas to determine which candidates get how many delegates.

