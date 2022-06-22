ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wright County, MN

UPDATE: Police on Scene of Armed Standoff in St. Michael

By Jennifer Lewerenz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) — UPDATE: 4:12 PM Wednesday, June 22. Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to update the public on the situation in St. Michael. Deringer gave some additional details on the timeline of events which began over 36 hours ago. 39-year-old Brandon Gardas...

BCA: St. Cloud Officer Involved in Shooting Standoff Suspect

(KNSI) — A St. Cloud Police Officer and a Wright County Deputy are under investigation after an officer-involved shooting connected to a barricaded suspect in St. Michael. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the first shooting happened at 11:55 p.m. Tuesday night involving a Wright County sheriff’s deputy. The BCA says the deputy fired an unknown number of rounds and nobody was hit. The second happened at 8:30 Wednesday night when investigators say “an armed confrontation” ensued as police went into 39-year-old Brandon Gardas’s home to arrest him. It was reported that Gardas fired at law enforcement officers more than once during the standoff. Gardas was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital where he was reported to be “awake and alert,” according to the BCA.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Standoff in St. Michael ends with suspect shot, airlifted

A standoff in St. Michael ended Wednesday evening after the armed suspect, 39-year-old Brandon Gardas, was shot and injured, according to authorities. In a brief statement at 9 p.m., the City of St. Michael and Wright County Sheriff's Office said Gardas is alive and has been airlifted to a hospital. Gardas was shot when officers entered the home around 8:30 p.m., resulting in what the sheriff's office described as an "armed confrontation."
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
Saint Michael, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Saint Michael, MN
Wright County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Wright County, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

3 injured after car crashes into Bloomington house

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Authorities are investigating after a multi-vehicle injury left three injured and one vehicle lodged partly inside a nearby home in Bloomington.The Bloomington Fire Department shared images of the crash's aftermath. Multiple stations responded to the crash, which was located near the intersection of West 106th Street and Thomas Avenue.The fire department said three people had to be extricated and were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately available.The city police department is investigating the crash. No possible cause has been released.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
ktbb.com

Minnesota standoff ends between police and armed man

(ST. MICHAEL, Minn.) -- A 30-hour standoff involving Wright County sheriff's deputies and a suspect carrying a rifle came to end when authorities stormed the home in St. Michael, Minnesota, on Wednesday night. The standoff began after the sheriff's office received a complaint that a man and woman were verbally...
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Body recovered from Minnesota River in Shakopee

SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- A fisherman made an alarming discovery Saturday morning when he found a body floating in the Minnesota River in Shakopee.The Scott County Sheriff's Office says it received a report of a body that was found upstream from The Landing - Minnesota River Heritage Park in Shakopee at 10:59 a.m.Sheriff's deputies, police and fire officials worked together to recover the body.The name of the deceased has not been released. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will determine an official cause of death. The SCSO says no foul play is suspected.The incident is under investigation.
SHAKOPEE, MN
#Police#Domestic Violence
hometownnews.biz

Morrison County Sheriff’s Office June 24, 2022 – Flooding in Randall Area

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that on 6-24-2022 at approximately 2:44 am, their office started receiving reports of flooding in and around the city of Randall, MN. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the Randall area received approximately eight inches of rainfall which started to flood downtown Randall. Emergency...
RANDALL, MN
KARE 11

19-year-old man dies in north Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — A 19-year-old man died early Saturday morning from gunshot wounds after Minneapolis police found him while responding to a ShotSpotter alert. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation near the intersection of Lowry and Aldrich avenues just after midnight on Saturday. Police were soon then told that a 911 caller reported a man was down behind a home on 31st Avenue.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
northwrightcounty.today

Standoff Paralyzes St. Michael Neighborhoods

Wright County Sheriff’s Deputies, St. Cloud SWAT teams and other officials have been on the scene of a standoff in the 500 Block of Central Avenue Northeast in St. Michael after a domestic dispute spiraled into a scene where a man fired multiple shots into the area around his residence Tuesday, June 21.
CBS Minnesota

Toddler killed, woman injured in Maple Grove crash

MAPLE GROVE – A toddler is dead following a crash early Thursday evening in Maple Grove.First responders were called to the 16000 block of County Road 81 at about 5:23 p.m. on a report of a two-vehicle crash.One of the vehicles contained a 2-and-a-half-year-old child and a 31-year-old woman. The child was pronounced deceased at a local hospital, while the woman was hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries.The driver of the other vehicle wasn't hurt and is cooperating with investigators.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

92-year-old man dead, 60-year-old woman critically hurt in Scott County crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. – A Robbinsdale man is dead and a Belle Plaine woman is fighting for her life after a crash Thursday afternoon in Scott County.The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 12:38 p.m. on Highway 282 at County Road 79, which is in Sand Creek Township.A sedan was traveling northbound on C.R. 79 when it didn't stop at a stop sign, and collided with an SUV heading westbound on the highway. The sedan, driven by 92-year-old Vernon Ferdinand Rutzen, then started on fire.Rutzen was pronounced dead at HCMC in Minneapolis. The driver of the SUV, 60-year-old Lori Lynn Borchardt, is being treated for "life threatening" injuries at North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale.The state patrol says both drivers had their seat belts on, and alcohol wasn't a factor in the crash.
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

92-year-old driver killed in rural Scott County crash

One driver was killed and another sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash Thursday afternoon in rural Scott County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. in Sand Creek Township. According to authorities, a 92-year-old driver traveling north on County Road 79 failed to stop at...
SCOTT COUNTY, MN

