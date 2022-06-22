UPDATE: Police on Scene of Armed Standoff in St. Michael

(KNSI) — A St. Cloud Police Officer and a Wright County Deputy are under investigation after an officer-involved shooting connected to a barricaded suspect in St. Michael. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the first shooting happened at 11:55 p.m. Tuesday night involving a Wright County sheriff’s deputy. The BCA says the deputy fired an unknown number of rounds and nobody was hit. The second happened at 8:30 Wednesday night when investigators say “an armed confrontation” ensued as police went into 39-year-old Brandon Gardas’s home to arrest him. It was reported that Gardas fired at law enforcement officers more than once during the standoff. Gardas was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital where he was reported to be “awake and alert,” according to the BCA.

WRIGHT COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO