ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Officers Recover Loaded Handgun During Traffic Stop

By Charles County Sheriff's Office
Bay Net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWALDORF, Md. – On June 13 at 2 a.m., officers initiated a traffic stop in the area of Post Office Road and Catterton Place after learning the registration plates were suspended. During the course of the stop, officers observed marijuana inside the car and recovered it. The driver...

thebaynet.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Baltimore

Man Found Dead Near His Walker On Anne Arundel County Roadway Saturday, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man using a walker to make his way along a major roadway in Anne Arundel County is dead after a vehicle struck him and fled the area, according to authorities. County officers investigated a report of a hit and run crash near the intersection of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard and MD Route 10 around 2 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. A passerby had noticed someone lying on the roadway and called 911, police said. Officers found the man on the road in the southbound section of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard. They noticed that he was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing, according to authorities. It is unknown how long he was laying on the road before the passerby saw him, police said.  Officers do not know which way the driver of the striking vehicle drove following the collision.  Anne Arundel County Fire Department paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, he said.  The man’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Seat Pleasant officer injured after car crashes into police car

A Seat Pleasant police officer was injured after a driver struck the police car, while officers were responding to a different car crash in Maryland on Sunday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., Seat Pleasant police officers came to investigate a crash that closed Central Avenue in both directions, between Shady Glen Drive and Jonquil Avenue.
SEAT PLEASANT, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waldorf, MD
County
Charles County, MD
Charles County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
mymcmedia.org

7 Men Arrested in Germantown Apartment Raid Held Without Bond

Following a raid on a Germantown apartment allegedly serving as a haven for guns and drugs on June 22, seven individuals arrested were held without bond in Montgomery County District Court Friday. The suspects face various gun and drug charges, including the possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. MyMCM...
GERMANTOWN, MD
Inside Nova

Woman found injured at Alexandria bus stop dies; murder investigation underway

Fairfax County police are trying to determine what happened to a 63-year-old woman who died after being found injured at an Alexandria-area bus stop on June 17. A passerby found Michelle Huntley of Alexandria with upper body trauma just after midnight June 17 in the 7800 block of Richmond Highway. Huntley was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died Saturday, police said.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Bay Net

MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI’s & Warrants Served

On 6/16/2022, TFC E. Ruggles and TFC C. DiToto conducted a traffic stop on Point Lookout Road at Adkins Road, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Marijuana and suspected Crack Cocaine. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Keenan Anthony Berry, 26 of Lexington Park, MD. A search of Berry’s person also revealed suspected Crack Cocaine. Berry was arrested by Tpr J. Pettitt and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Intent to Distribute, Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia, and was also issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Violations#Marijuana#Smartphone App#Post Office Road#Catterton Place#Indian#Ccso
Bay Net

One Person Being Flown Out After Sustaining Gunshot Wound In Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Md. — We are receiving reports that a person has sustained a gunshot wound this evening and is being transported to a nearby trauma center. At approximately 10:49 p.m. on June 25, first responders were called to the 24000 block of Mervell Dean Road for reports that a man had sustained a gunshot wound to his knee.
HOLLYWOOD, MD
WTOP

Families, safety advocates remember those killed on Md. Rt. 210

Since 2007, around 80 people have been killed on one of the deadliest roads in the D.C. area: Maryland Route 210. On Saturday, families and safety advocates gathered to remember those who died, and to call for increased safety on the highway. The event called “The Dignity of Human Life”...
ACCOKEEK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
foxbaltimore.com

Building, parked cars struck by gunfire in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Gunshots struck parked cars and a building in Anne Arundel County, Friday. According to police, just after midnight officers responded to reports of destruction of property near Furnace Branch Road in Glen Burnie. Officers said the victim heard what they believed to be gunshots and noticed...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WJLA

2 Glen Burnie men charged after police find handgun, ammunition and marijuana in vehicle

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (7News) — Two men in Glen Burnie were arrested and charged after detectives found weapons and drugs in their vehicle while patrolling, officials said. Tahir Henderson, 25, and Henry Gonzalez, 38, of Glen Burnie were arrested and charged on June 21, after detectives investigated their suspicious vehicle at 11:45 a.m. and found a loaded .22 caliber handgun, two Airsoft pistols, miscellaneous live ammunition, and approximately 25 grams of suspected marijuana at the 7800 block of Bruton drive in Glen Burnie.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
WTOP

Man shot attempting to escape carjacker in Southeast DC

A man is in the hospital after he was shot following a carjacking in Southeast D.C. early Saturday morning. It happened a little after 1 a.m. when police say the man was carjacked. The carjacker then drove him from Prince George’s County through the District attempting to get the victim to withdraw money from ATMs.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy