Public Safety

PC killer David Bieber attacked prison officer with metal bar

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA policeman's killer left a prison officer with serious injuries after attacking her with a metal bar. David Bieber, 56, was serving a prison sentence for murdering West Yorkshire PC Ian Broadhurst when he repeatedly stabbed Alison Smith. The court heard she had been lucky to escape life-changing injury...

