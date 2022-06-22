PC killer David Bieber attacked prison officer with metal bar
BBC
4 days ago
A policeman's killer left a prison officer with serious injuries after attacking her with a metal bar. David Bieber, 56, was serving a prison sentence for murdering West Yorkshire PC Ian Broadhurst when he repeatedly stabbed Alison Smith. The court heard she had been lucky to escape life-changing injury...
An easyJet passenger shoved a woman to the floor and launched a ferocious attack on staff after being refused boarding at Bristol airport.Shocking footage shows the man - believed to be intoxicated - pushing the woman out of the way before throwing punches at two men blocking his path.Both members of staff are left on the floor as he’s pulled away by the woman, believed to be his partner.Avon and Somerset Police confirmed an intoxicated couple were arrested on suspicion of assault and given conditional cautions after interviews.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Bristol council comms chief attacks reporter for questioning mayor after flight to speak at climate eventInvestigation underway after man dies at Gatwick airport amid chaos10-year-old’s custom-built wheelchair damaged during easyJet flight
Actor Moses Armstrong has been arrested actor Moses Armstrong in Akwa Ibom, Nigeria and charged him with "rape of a minor" according to a report by The Daily Post. On Monday, June 20, authorities there released a statement about Armstrong's arrest on Thursday, June 9. Police also announced that Armstrong had been remanded to the custody of the Director of Public Prosecution.
A member of the Lifetime reality series Bring It has died. 16-year-old Dyshea Hall has been identified by DeKalb County Police as the victim of a fatal shooting. The shooting occurred outside a Kroger Grocery shopping center in Atlanta. WSBTV that another teen, 17-year-old Javonte Wood, was also shot and is also in critical condition. Vincent Parks Jr., 32, who is Hall's cousin, died at the scene. Police say they arrived at the Kroger on Flat Shoals Parkway on the evening of June 12 when two groups of people got into a disagreement. The group in one car reportedly fired at a group in another car. Police believe Hall was an innocent bystander in the incident. There are currently two persons of interest in the case. Hall was a member of the dance troupe, Dancing Dolls.
CHILD abusers face life in jail under tough new sentences in force from this week. Tony’s Law will see the maximum term for causing or allowing serious harm to a youngster increased from 14 years. It is named after Tony Hudgell, now seven, who lost both legs after being...
AN ELEVEN-foot alligator killed an unnamed victim on Friday by snatching them and dragging them into a pond in Myrtle Beach. The attack comes after multiple sightings of large gators in the private residential golf community where the tragic incident occurred. The fire department had initially been called to the...
The distraught parents of a premature baby are suing the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston after claims that an employee threw out their daughter’s body — days after she died — along with soiled linens. Alana Ross and Daniel McCarthy had just met their daughter...
A MYSTERIOUS death investigation was launched after a full odor led cops to plastic bags filled with unidentified remains on a freeway on Friday. According to California Highway Patrol, they received an initial call regarding a bad smell originating from the plastic bags. Homeless men alerted a nearby construction crew...
South African authorities are investigating the deaths of at least 22 people found inside a popular tavern in the city of East London.Emergency services were scrambled to the Enyobeni Tavern early on Sunday morning and found a number of bodies, with several others reportedly injured.Relatives have not yet been given permission to see the bodies, say local reports, and have been calling out the names of dead loved ones.The cause of the tragedy is not yet known but there are reports it could be due to a poisonous substance such as a gas leak or a possible stampede at the...
An American woman who suffered an incomplete miscarriage while vacationing in Malta considered asking her husband to hit her in the stomach “as hard as he could” after she was denied a life-saving abortion. Andrea Prudente, 38, and Jay Weeldreyer, 45, who are both from near Seattle, Washington, arrived in Malta on 5 June for a “babymoon” vacation. A week into the trip, Ms Prudente started bleeding after suffering a premature rupture of the amniotic sac and the separation of the placenta at 16 weeks. Mr Weeldreyer said upon seeking medical help they encountered the “worst of all possible worlds”...
A 21-year-old woman who disappeared in May was found buried in a Missouri barn. Jessi Wilfong was reported missing by her mother, Kathy Wilfong, on May 25 - nearly a week after she last saw her daughter at her Millersville residence on May 19. Jessi allegedly met up with her...
A woman was arrested for slapping her husband at Disney’s Animal Kingdom earlier this month. The reason they were fighting, the husband said, was from the stress their Disney World vacation caused on their marriage. Asia Curry, 31, of Westchester, Ill., was charged with domestic violence, according to Orange...
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I once faked being pregnant so I wouldn't have to accompany a patient into a hospital X-ray room and hold her in position while the technician took X-rays of her arm. So when I heard a doctor had ordered X-rays for my mother while she was pregnant with me, I felt stunned.
Four police officers were shot to death after being drawn into an ambush in western Mexico, and as many as eight suspected attackers were killed in a gun battle with other police who rushed to the site, authorities said Thursday. Luis Joaquín Méndez, chief prosecutor of the western state of...
JonBenét Ramsey’s half-brother called out Boulder Police in a Father’s Day message on social media, saying his father John Ramsey deserved a “long and sincere apology” from the department. "Good Dad + a good dog," John Andrew Ramsey wrote in the Twitter post Sunday, alongside...
About two months ago, a Connecticut man defiantly yelled out “I’m still alive” after he was convicted of murdering an ex-girlfriend, but a judge dealt him a sentence on Friday that condemns him to spend most—if not all—of what remains of his life behind bars.
A man was found guilty Friday of murder and attempted murder for fatally stabbing five people and wounding four others in southern Norway when he attacked strangers with a bow and arrows and knives. The Buskerud District Court sentenced Espen Andersen Bråthen to compulsory mental health care. Three forensic psychiatric...
Two people have been killed, and at least 21 others have been injured, following a shooting that occurred during a Pride festival in Oslo, Norway. Early on Saturday morning, a gunman opened fire in the country's nightlife district, killing one man in his 50s and another in his 60s, the Associated Press reported.
