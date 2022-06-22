PG&E reporting power restored to area in Southwest Bakersfield

UPDATE (7:19 AM): PG&E is reporting power has been restored to an area in Southwest Bakersfield. The outage had affected more than 3,500 residents from Panama Lane near Stine Road to S. H Street and near Taft Highway.

PG&E is reporting a power outage affecting more than 3,500 customers in Southwest Bakersfield.

The outage is affecting residents from Panama Lane near Stine Road to S. H Street and near Taft Highway.

PG&E is assessing the cause of the outage and the estimated time power will be restored is 9 a.m.

Power is reported out at just before 5:30 a.m.