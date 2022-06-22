ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

PG&E reporting power restored to area in Southwest Bakersfield

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 4 days ago
UPDATE (7:19 AM): PG&E is reporting power has been restored to an area in Southwest Bakersfield. The outage had affected more than 3,500 residents from Panama Lane near Stine Road to S. H Street and near Taft Highway.

PG&E is reporting a power outage affecting more than 3,500 customers in Southwest Bakersfield.

The outage is affecting residents from Panama Lane near Stine Road to S. H Street and near Taft Highway.

PG&E is assessing the cause of the outage and the estimated time power will be restored is 9 a.m.

Power is reported out at just before 5:30 a.m.

Bakersfield Californian

Thunder Fire burning south of Bakersfield nearly contained

The Kern County Fire Department reported the Thunder Fire, burning south of Bakersfield, has been nearly contained. Acres burned remained steady Thursday night, and by Friday morning firefighters did not report a change in the approximately 2,466 acres that have been scorched. The number of acres burned ticked up slightly to 2,478. However, the containment grew Friday to about 80 percent with 311 personnel battling the blaze.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Fuel spill on Highway 58 causing traffic slowdown

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fuel spill caused the westbound transition to northbound Highway 99 from Highway 58 to shut down Friday morning, according the the California Highway Patrol incident page. The slow lane of northbound Highway 99 is also shut down, according CHP. Eyewitnesses reported that traffic is back up on westbound Highway 58. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern Public Health reports 3 new COVID deaths, 1,433 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 3 new COVID-19 deaths and 1,433 cases Friday. This brings the county’s totals to 255,815 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,460 deaths, and 244,396 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 680,718 negative COVID-19 tests and 255,815 positive tests, while […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Drought watch: Keep your trees alive with careful watering plan

As Californians slog their way through a third year of drought, they are being told to reduce their use of water. In June, tough new state emergency drought rules were implemented. They prohibit the use of drinking water for irrigating “nonfunctional turf” at commercial, industrial and institutional properties. “Nonfunctional” means solely ornamental and not regularly used for recreational purposes, or community events.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern Life: MARICOPA: Much to savor off the beaten path

Located on Kern County’s west side, Maricopa is about 6 miles south of Taft, on Highway 33. Incorporated in 1911, the city’s population is 2,500, according to a 2020 U.S. census estimate. Bordering on the prolific Midway-Sunset Oil Field, Maricopa’s peak population came during Kern’s oil boom and the first Lakeview gusher in 1910.
