Chris Stapleton Cancels This Weekend’s ‘All American Road Show’ Tour Dates After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Some rough news coming from one of the best singer/songwriters in all of mainstream country music.

Chris Stapleton took to Instagram to announce that he has recently tested positive for COVID-19, and will have to miss his shows in Salt Lake City, Utah and Denver, Colorado on his All American Road Show Tour this weekend.

He posted the following message:

“To all my friends in Salt Lake City and Denver, I am very sorry to let you all know that I have tested positive for Covid and will be unable to perform this weekend’s shows.

The shows will be rescheduled to the following weekend, July 1-3, and we hope you can join us then. Please contact your point of purchase if you cannot.

I want to sincerely thank everyone who has waited so long for these shows. We are incredibly grateful for your patience, love, and support, and can’t wait to see you next week.

-Chris”

The rescheduled dates are now July 1st for Salt Lake City, and July 2-3 for Denver, and you must contact your point of purchase by next Tuesday, June 28 at 11:59 local time.

Chris Stapleton Announces ‘All American Road Show’ Tour

Chris of course had to postpone his 2020 All-American Road Show tour due to COVID, but as things slowly get back to normal, he’s been on the road this year.

The tour will kick off on July 17 with the rescheduled show at Wrigley Field, and will run all the way through June 2022. Joining Chris on tour will be a killer slate of opening acts including:

Caylee Hammack, Dwight Yoakam, Elle King, Jamey Johnson, Kendell Marvel, Margo Price, Mavis Staples, Nikki Lane, Sheryl Crow, The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell, The Highwomen, The Marcus King Band, Willie Nelson, and Yola.

CHRIS STAPLETON’S ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW”

BOLD on-sale next Friday, February 25 at 10:00am local time

March 17—Houston, TX—Houston Rodeo

March 18—Durant, OK—Choctaw Casino (SOLD OUT)

March 19—Durant, OK—Choctaw Casino (SOLD OUT)

April 8—Atlantic City, NJ—Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

April 9—Atlantic City, NJ—Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

April 20—Toledo, OH—Huntington Center* (SOLD OUT)

April 21—Columbus, OH—Schottenstein Center*

April 23—Lexington, KY—A Concert for Kentucky – Kroger Field† (SOLD OUT)

April 28—London, ON—Budweiser Gardens‡

April 29—Ottawa, ON—Canadian Tire Centre‡ (SOLD OUT)

April 30—Montreal, QC—Centre Bell‡ (SOLD OUT)

May 5—Regina, SK—Brandt Centre‡

May 6—Saskatoon, SK—Sasktel Centre‡

May 7—Winnipeg, MB—Canada Life Centre‡

May 11—Edmonton, AB—Rogers Place‡ (SOLD OUT)

May 12—Calgary, AB—Scotiabank Saddledome‡

May 14—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 2—Nampa, ID—Ford Idaho Center Arena+

June 3—Ridgefield, WA—Sunlight Supple Amphitheater+ (SOLD OUT)

June 4—George, WA—Gorge Amphitheater+ (SOLD OUT)

June 9—San Diego, CA—North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre#

June 10—Los Angeles, CA—The Forum#

June 11—San Bernardino, CA—Glen Helen Amphitheater#

June 16—Bakersfield, CA—Mechanics Bank Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

June 17—Sacramento, CA—Toyota Amphitheatre+ (SOLD OUT)

June 18—Mountain View, CA—Shoreline Amphitheatre+ (SOLD OUT)

June 23—West Valley City, UT—USANA Amphitheatre^ (SOLD OUT)

June 24—Denver, CO—Ball Arena^

June 25—Denver, CO—Ball Arena^ (SOLD OUT)

July 7—Cleveland, OH—Blossom Music Center°

July 8—Detroit, MI—Comerica Park§

July 9—Charleston, WV—Charleston Coliseum°

July 21—Mt. Pleasant, MI—Soaring Eagle Casino‡

July 22—Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center°

July 23—Chicago, IL—Wrigley Field**

July 28—Huntsville, AL—The Orion Amphitheater°

July 29—Rogers, AR—Walmart AMP°

July 30—Kansas City, MO—GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium††

August 17—Canandaigua, NY—CMAC°

August 19—Cincinnati, OH—Riverbend Music Center° (SOLD OUT)

August 20—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion°

August 25—Wantagh, NY—Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater‡‡

August 26—Saratoga, NY—Saratoga Performing Arts Center‡‡

August 27—Hershey, PA—Hersheypark Stadium‡‡

September 2-4—Snowmass, CO—Jazz Aspen Snowmass

October 6—Grand Forks, ND—Alerus Center‡‡

October 7—Saint Paul, MN—Xcel Energy Center‡‡

October 8—Milwaukee, WI—Fiserv Forum‡‡

October 13—Jacksonville, FL—VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena‡‡

October 14—Tampa, FL—MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp‡‡

October 15—Hollywood, FL—Hard Rock Live‡‡

October 20—Little Rock, AR—Simmons Bank Arena‡‡

October 21—Bossier City, LA—Brookshire Grocery Arena‡‡

October 22—New Orleans, LA—Smoothie King Center‡‡

October 27—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena‡‡

ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW SPECIAL GUESTS:

*with special guests Margo Price and Yola

†with special guests Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow and Yola

‡with special guest Elle King

+with special guests Margo Price and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

#with special guests Dwight Yoakam and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

^with special guests Elle King and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

°with special guests Elle King and Madeline Edwards

§with special guests Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Marty Stuart and Madeline Edwards

**with special guests The Highwomen, Mavis Staples and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

††with George Strait

‡‡with special guests Elle King and Morgan Wade