Waco, TX

Preparations underway for TriWaco

By Matt McGovern
fox44news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce’s annual Olympic and Sprint distance triathlon, TriWaco, is set for Sunday, July 10!. The race will begin at 6:30 a.m. at Indian Spring Park. More than 800 participants are expected for this event. The Olympic race...

www.fox44news.com

KCEN TV NBC 6

Food trucks celebrate new location on National Food Truck Day

BELTON, Texas — Today is National Food Truck Day and to celebrate, Central Texans got out and ate. Belton also welcomed a new food truck park. The Lake Belton Food Truck City sits right off route 439 in Belton. Right now, there is only one food truck, Coney's Bur-gour-met.
BELTON, TX
KCEN

Putting On for Waco | A brand of community

WACO, Texas — Former Waco Connally standout Gaylon Glynn is entering his senior season as the quarterback of the Hardin-Simmons Cowboys, but that's not all there is to him. After the NCAA approved name, image, and likeness allowing college student-athletes to make money, Glynn finally had the green light to go after a different passion — fashion.
WACO, TX
B106

Love Fried Fish? Try This Hidden Gem in Temple, Texas

Temple, Texas just continues to surprise me with such amazing food selections out here. Now that I am employed out here In Temple, I've tried my best to see what hidden gems they have when it comes to great food. I’ve tried plenty of Thai restaurants, a Ramen shop that...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Good News Friday: June 24, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - 16 members of “Leadership Killeen” graduated from various businesses around the area. Leadership Killeen is a monthly program starting in September offering participants leadership training and opportunities to become more involved in the local community. This week the University High school volleyball team for...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Fire off Kendall Lane in Waco threatens homes

A brush fire of 50 acres threatened homes, buildings and vehicles Friday afternoon, prompting evacuations about 2.5 miles northeast of McLane Stadium, near the 3700 block of Kendall Lane, officials said. The fire was under control by about 5:10 p.m., with at least five vehicles and a metal shop building...
FOX 44 News

Fort Hood preparing for ‘Freedom Fest’

FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – It’s almost time for an evening of entertainment, activities and fireworks at Fort Hood! Freedom Fest is set for this Friday, from 4:00 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. at Hood Stadium – located behind the Clear Creek Post Exchange. Activities include children’s inflatables, beverage sales, food trucks, plus a Zoo […]
FORT HOOD, TX
KBTX.com

Hearne goes 1-2 on first day of State 7-on-7 Tournament

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Hearne Eagles finished pool play of the Division III State 7-on-7 Tournament with a 1-2 record Thursday afternoon at Veterans Park. The Eagles opened up pool play with a 21-0 loss to Hawley. Hearne then fell to Three Rivers 20-19. The Eagles led the majority of that game before Three Rivers scored a late touchdown to secure the one-point victory.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KCEN

Three day Waco road closures postponed by TX DPS

WACO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation has announced its plan to postpone planned work for next week June 27 to June 30 for the southbound I-35 mainlanes. All associated lane closures have also been postponed, including all southbound mainlanes from BUS 77 to 18th Street, BUS 77, Forrest Street, University Parks Drive, 4th/5th Streets, MLK Boulevard, and 17th/18th Streets where they cross I-35 and all southbound entrance and exit ramps from US 84 to 18th Street.
WACO, TX
NewsBreak
WacoTrib.com

Property tax Q&A with McLennan County Chief Appraiser Joe Don Bobbitt: Texas' system challenges easy understanding

Judging from their tightly regulated timetable, property appraisal review board members are about halfway through meetings with homeowners and others disputing local appraisal notices mailed out this spring. On average the notices reflected a 30 percent jump in valuations, a consequence of spiraling home sales, steady building construction and basic laws of supply and demand, especially at a time when supply-chain problems arising from the pandemic continue to render materials, labor and new construction more expensive. Taking the heat as always: McLennan County Chief Appraiser Joe Don Bobbitt, even though subsequent property-tax bills are also a consequence of city councils, county commissioners, school districts and the community college setting tax rates; state legislators who have tweaked property-tax laws while refusing to consider a more equitable state income tax subject to far less volatility; and the state comptroller’s office, closely involved in the actual appraisal process. Bobbitt has worked at the McLennan County Appraisal District since June 2011 after a five-year stint in the Army that included two tours in Iraq. He has an agricultural science degree from Texas A&M University where he was a member of the Corps of Cadets. In this Q&A with longtime Texas journalist Bill Whitaker conducted as formal protest hearings got underway on May 16, Bobbitt talks about the impact Waco-based home-renovation reality-TV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines have on appraisals, the difficulty appraisal districts face because Texas doesn’t require disclosure of home-sale prices, efforts to better accommodate taxpayers meeting with appraisal review board members and a whole lotta shaking going on in the western half of McLennan County.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
B106

Killeen, Texas Murder from 2017 to Be Featured on TV Next Week

A Killeen, Texas murder from 2017 will make its way to the small screen next week on Investigation Discovery's "Fear Thy Neighbor". The show is in its 8th season and has been airing on Investigation Discovery since 2014. It features true crime stories of neighborhood feuds that turn deadly. Investigation Discovery's website describes the show:
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

‘Kendall Fire’ in Waco 90 percent contained: Texas A&M Forest Service

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas firefighters on Friday afternoon were battling a “large brush fire” in the 3700 Block of Kendall Lane. The Waco Fire Department said the three-alarm fire was ignited by construction crews in the area. “Multiple agencies and Texas Forest Service assisting. Evacuations occurring,”...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

China Spring installs Beckham as head baseball coach after Lopez's departure

China Spring’s successful baseball program is undergoing a change at the top. Jesse Lopez accepted the head coaching position at Waxahachie this week. Lopez led the Cougar program for the past eight years, racking up 164 career wins. This year China Spring went 32-9 and reached the UIL state tournament for the first time in 22 years.
CHINA SPRING, TX
WacoTrib.com

Top of the class: McLennan County's top 2022 graduates (part 2)

The Tribune-Herald presents the second installment of the top high school graduates in McLennan County this year. The first group was presented last Sunday. The final group of valedictorians and salutatorians will presented next Sunday. HARMONY SCHOOL OF INNOVATION. Valedictorian • Jacob Norris. Parents: J.R. and Amanda Norris. Plans:...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
BoardingArea

Our Stop For Kolaches At A Texas Interstate Gas Station

It’s understandable if you’ve never heard of a kolache before. We’d never seen them before we started visiting Texas and the first ones we tried were from the local Buc-ee’s. Originally, the kolache was a Czech pastry typically with a fruit filling. Every Eastern European country...
TEXAS STATE

