ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokemon Go Will Unleash More Ultra Beasts at Live Events Over Summer

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokemon Go will unleash three new Ultra Beasts at various live events over the summer. Earlier today, Niantic revealed that players attending the three live Pokemon Go Fest celebrations would be the first players with the opportunity to capture various Ultra Beasts appearing in the game. Players at the Berlin Pokemon...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Scarface Game Footage Leaks Online

Gameplay for a canceled sequel to Scarface: The World is Yours, a game from the PS2 era that essentially served as a non-canonical sequel to the film has surfaced online. Scarface: The World is Yours was a game from Radical Entertainment that largely tried to capitalize on the hype train of open-world crime games inspired by GTA. The game picked up where the Scarface film left off, except changed the ending to show Tony surviving the onslaught he's faced with in the movie. This allowed Tony to go and reclaim his empire and continue living as a criminal mastermind and open the world up for a new, original story that gamers could enjoy.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Makes Xbox 360 Launch Exclusive Free for All Xbox Users

An Xbox 360 game has been made free over on the Microsoft Store, and if you were playing the Xbox 360 at launch in 2005, it may look quite familiar and that's because it was one of the console's launch exclusives. Now, it's free via Xbox Live and can be enjoyed by anyone on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as there is no Xbox Live Gold requirement. How long it will be free for, we don't know. In other words, at the moment of publishing it's free, but this may have changed by the time you're reading this.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Adds Fan-Favorite N64 Game

Nintendo Switch Online on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED has added a fan-favorite N64 game. Because the game is an N64 game, you will need the Expansion Pack version of the subscription service, which costs extra money, but comes with N64 games and Sega Genesis games in addition to SNES and NES games that come with the base version of the subscription service. More specifically, the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack library has been updated with the original Pokemon Snap.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pre-Order Bonus Revealed

The online Pokemon Center store has provided players with some exclusive news about a pre-order bonus for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Earlier this week, pre-orders for the new Pokemon games went live on the online Pokemon Center retail store. Surprisingly, the pre-order page noted that players will receive a code for a unique accessory to be used within the game – a backpack their character can wear during their adventure. Details about the style and design of the backpack will be revealed at a later date. The backpack will only be unlocked via a code that will be distributed to players via email on the game's release date.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pokemon Go#Beasts#Ultra#Live Events#Video Game#Niantic#Beast Balls#Unown
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Xbox 360 Exclusives This September

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users are getting an Xbox 360 exclusive and its sequel this September. When you think of Xbox 360 exclusives, you think of series like Halo, Gears of War, Crackdown, Fable, and Dead Rising. The Xbox 360 is Xbox's best-selling console so far by some margin, and it's partially because of its exclusive games. Every other generation, Xbox's exclusives haven't compared to the exclusives of its primary competitor, PlayStation. The Xbox 360 generation was different though. Not only was Microsoft pumping out high-quality exclusive games, but it was collecting a variety of smaller and more random exclusives you would' expect it to have. For example, Bullet Soul was locked down as an Xbox 360 console exclusive, as was its follow-up, Bullet Soul: Infinite Burst.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Everything Coming to Netflix and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (June 24)

Believe it or not, the weekend is already upon us. That means a couple days of well-earned relaxation for some, an exciting time to be out and about for others, and brand new streaming content for everyone. The arrival of the weekend is bringing new movies and TV shows to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video, giving streaming subscribers plenty to sit down and enjoy over the next couple of days.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Alicia Keys' Son Plays JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Theme At Concert

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure first debuted in the 1980s from creator Hirohiko Araki, with the story of the Joestars becoming more popular around the world as the years passed. With Stone Ocean set to return to Netflix later this year, the series is appearing in some wild places around the world, with a recent Alicia Keys concert seeing her son, Egypt, belting out a beloved tune from the popular anime franchise that introduced Stands and Joestars alike.
ComicBook

GTA 6 Leaker Reveals Return of Two Major Characters

According to a well-known GTA 6 insider and leaker, two major characters from previous installments could be set to return in the next Grand Theft Auto game whenever its releases via PS5 and Xbox Series X. The first of these two characters is Niko Belic, the protagonist of GTA 4. As you may know, Niko Belic is mentioned in GTA 5, but the character does not show up in the game. It's unclear if this is going to change in GTA 6. The leaker doesn't say, but they do claim there will be mention of the character, who plays a very big role in the series' lore.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Pokemon
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Breaks Fans' Hearts Vegeta's Latest Loss

Vegeta has always been a fan-favorite character within the Dragon Ball franchise, so it's easy to feel the disappointment when in any given storyline, the prince of all saiyans is the punching bag for many villains along the way. With Goku being the one to defeat Moro, it seems as though the same might be the case with Gas of the Heeters during the Granolah The Survivor Arc, as Vegeta and his newest transformation in Ultra Ego might not be enough to win the day.
COMICS
ComicBook

Naruto Fan Terrifies With Bobypaint Orochimaru Cosplay

Orochimaru was easily one of the most evil villains in the early days of the Naruto franchise, with the snake Senin first starting his career as a member of Konoha alongside Jiraiya and Tsunade. While they attempted to initially destroy the Hidden Leaf Village and was directly responsible for the death of the Third Hokage, Orochimaru has since mellowed out and one cosplayer has decided to recreate the older look of the villain that once haunted the Shonen franchise.
COMICS
ComicBook

Berserk Cosplay Focuses on Casca For Series Comeback

Berserk is back, with two new chapters arriving within the pages of Young Animal that continue the story of Guts and the remnants of the Band of the Hawk. While many fans are celebrating Kouji Mori and Studio Gaga bringing back the story of Berserk following the tragic passing of creator Kentaro Miura, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to share cosplay that brings an older version of Casca back into the limelight before the Eclipse did some serious damage to her mind.
COMICS
ComicBook

PlayStation Store Sale Makes Some AAA PS4 Games Just $3

There are a few different PlayStation Store sales currently live, discounting hundreds of PS4 games, as well as PS5 games, in the process. Many of these are filler. Other deals are for newer games, and thus they still require a considerable bit of money upfront. That said, if you're in the market for the cheapest of cheap, but still want something AAA, or close to AAA, in terms of scope and quality, you clicked on the right article.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Super Hero Reveals Opening Scene: Watch

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to arrive in theaters in North America this August, with the movie seeing Gohan and Piccolo fighting against the new androids known as Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, created by Dr. Hedo and the Red Ribbon Army. With the release date for the global release fast approaching, the opening of the film has made its way online, taking the opportunity to tell the story of the Red Ribbon Army from their Dragon Ball beginnings using the stylish new animation employed for bringing the Shonen series to life.
COMICS
ComicBook

Game of Thrones Fans Surprised With Free Game

Game of Thrones fans have been surprised with a free game, courtesy of Epic Games Store. As it does every week, Epic Games is giving Epic Games Store users free games. This time the freebies are limited to two tiles, one of which is Car Mechanic Simulator 2018, which is obviously not the aforementioned surprise for Game of Thrones fans. That game is 2020 game from developer Direworlf and publisher Asmondee Digital dubbed A Game Of Thrones: The Board Game Digital Edition.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone Makes Long-Awaited Change to the Gulag

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 has made a long-awaited change to the Gulag. The fourth season of Warzone is live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you've booted up the new season, you may have noticed a subtle but highly-requested change to the Gulag. More specifically, developer Raven Software has finally heeded the requests from players to make it where active combatants in the Gulag can not hear the footsteps of the spectators. A quick search on Twitter shows players have been asking for this change for a very long time. It's unclear why this change has taken so long, but it's here.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Elder Scrolls 6 Update Is Bad News For Those Hoping to Play It Soon

A new update on The Elder Scrolls 6, while brief, is disappointing news for all fans of the RPG series hoping to play the new installment on Xbox Series X and PC anytime soon It's been 11 years since the proper installment in the series, Skyrim, was released. And the wait for the next installment is nowhere near done. The Elder Scrolls 6 was announced back in the summer of 2018. At the time, Bethesda boss Todd Howard warned it was very far away, and he was kidding with this warning. Four years later, the game is still in pre-production. Starfield will end up taking four to five years to release after it left pre-production. You can do the math, and it's not good for Elder Scrolls fans.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Hogwarts DLC Leak Reveals Harry Potter Fans Can Play the Game Early

DLC for Hogwarts Legacy -- the 2022-bound Harry Potter game -- has leaked ahead of the game's release, but it's nothing too juicy or interesting. However, it does reveal that there will be early access to the game. The leak itself comes the way of Reddit and courtesy of a user who found some very interesting files while digging through the code of the game's official website. Hidden within the files of the website are the following strings: Thestral Mount, Dark Arts Cosmetic Pack, Dark Arts Battle Arena, Dark Arts Garrison Hat, Steel Case, Floating Ancient Magic Wand With Box, Kelpie Robe, and 72 Hours Early Access to the game. As you can see, some of this appears to be DLC, while other bits confirm some type of collector's edition of sorts. The Reddit user adds there are some separate references of "Digital Only" and "Digital Deluxe Only." These are presumably related to the tidbits above, but it's unclear how it all divides up between the two.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

One Piece Hints at Wano's Biggest Secret Yet

One Piece is setting the stage for the reveal of the secret ultimate weapon hidden within Wano Country with the newest chapter of the series! Series creator Eiichiro Oda is now taking a break for the Summer to better prepare for the final saga of the manga as a whole, and the chapters before this break have thus been spent both exploring the immediate fallout of the fights through Wano Country but also are getting the necessary pieces together for what is coming in the story next. With the series heading towards its grand finale, it seems like the manga will also be moving forward with one of its most mysterious clues too.
COMICS
ComicBook

Spy x Family Cosplay Gets Close to Loid

Spy x Family is one of the biggest new arrivals in the world of anime this year, with the Forger Clan currently having their adventures adapted to the small screen by Wit Studio of Attack on Titan fame and CloverWorks of The Promised Neverland fame. With the series created by Tatsuya Endo continuing to pick up steam, one cosplayer has managed to perfectly bring the father of the Forgers, Loid, to life with some pitch-perfect cosplay.
COMICS
ComicBook

Pokemon Go Creators Are "Ramping Up" Actions Against Cheaters

Niantic, the creators of games like Pokemon Go and other mobile titles, has plans to crack down on cheaters, the company announced this week. This commitment and more were shared in the latest of Niantic's ongoing anti-cheat talks with Niantic promising that this is "only the first step" in the anti-cheat efforts. These measures will be rolled out not just in Pokemon Go but in Niantic's other mobile games, too.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy