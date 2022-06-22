ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

West Virginia man allegedly threatened to kill a woman and 3 children

By C. Allan
 4 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly threatening to kill a woman and three children in Harrison County.

Brock Pearson

On June 18, a woman requested to speak with troopers with the Harrison County detachment of the West Virginia State Police, saying that there had been ongoing incidents between herself and another individual, according to a criminal complaint.

The complainant told troopers that Brock Pearson, 40, of Meadowbrook, had “grabbed her by the hair” and then “brandished a firearm at her head while in the presence of three juveniles,” troopers said.

During that time, the complainant told troopers that Pearson threatened to ‘blow’ [her] ‘head off’ and that he doesn’t ‘give a f— about those kids’ and would ‘blow their heads off too’. Pearson also said he “would attempt suicide by police officers if law enforcement was called,” according to the complaint.

Pearson has been charged with wanton endangerment and three counts of child neglect creating risk of injury. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.

