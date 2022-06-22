Sadio Mane COMPLETES Bayern Munich transfer, PSG ‘ready to SELL Neymar’, Newcastle sign Nick Pope

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN are reportedly ready to sell Neymar.

The Brazilian has been at the club for five years, but sporting director Luis Campos is said to have rubber-stamped the decision to allow him to leave for the right price.

Elsewhere, Sadio Mane is now a Bayern Munich player, which could lead to Robert Lewandowski moving to Barcelona.

And Newcastle have completed the signing of Nick Pope from Burnley.

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news across the globe...

Footballers’ Lizard XI

Prem stars Ben Chilwell and Dele Alli showed they weren’t lounge lizards as they met iguanas while they were on holiday (the footballers, not the iguanas).

And what better way to honour such a trip than compiling a team of lizard-related stars?

Sadly and sensationally, lizard-fearing conspiracy theorist David Icke just missed out on selection – despite playing for Coventry City reserves and then Hereford from 1971-73.

OUR WING LIZARDS

Don't get too hot-blooded about our picks - it's just a bit of fun.

And Mo Salamander makes it because every team deserves a ringer who can pull off a pretty good impersonation.

Tom Heaton up too quickly

Reptile Walker

John Under Stones

Oleksandr ZinGecko

Eden Lizard

Scaly Back-ayo Saka

James Iguana

Malcom-odo Dragon

Cold-blooDidier Drogba

ChameLeon Osman

Mo Salamander

Chelsea wing-back Chilwell and Everton midfielder Ali were at Little Water Cay – aka Iguana Island -on the Turks & Caicos Islands.

And the laidback England aces seemed to find it easier coping with the slippery creatures there than the wriggling menaces they face back home in the Prem.

The duo also took a trip on a boat, with Alli having a go behind the wheel.

Now he just needs to steer his floundering career back on course next season.

The Town Jules

Arsenal's England Under-21 striker Tyreece John-Jules has joined Ipswich on loan for the season.

The Londoner, 21, has been with the Gunners since he was eight and becomes the League One side's fourth summer recruit.

He hit three goals in five games for Arsenal U-21s in the Football League Trophy before loan spells with Lincoln, Doncaster and, last term, Championship club Blackpool.

Chelsea target Ousmane 'wants to stay at Barca'

Chelsea target Ousmane Dembele, who has also been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United, has reportedly told Xavi he'd prefer to stay at Barcelona.

Nou Camp boss Xavi is now waiting to see if United are willing to bid big for their main transfer priority, Barca midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Meanwhile, Chelsea's focus is likely to be on strengthening in central defence and up front.

They need to replace new Real Madrid centre-back Antonio Rudiger.

And with striker Romelu Lukaku on the brink of a loan return to Inter Milan, it's thought the Blues are monitoring Raheem Sterling and Richarlison.

Cherries pick Ferdericks

Ryan Fredericks is set to join Bournemouth on a free transfer from West Ham.

The right-back has completed his medical at the newly-promoted Cherries and will kick off their summer business.

Fredericks played alongside Bournemouth boss Scott Parker during their time together at Fulham five years ago.

He left to join the Hammers on a free a year later but racked up only 46 league starts in four campaigns.

The 29-year-old struggled with injury and dropped behind Vladimir Coufal and Ben Johnson in the Irons pecking order.

Southampton as well as Fredericks's former club Fulham were interested in him but Bournemouth appear to have the deal done.

Qatar chiefs boast of huge ticket sales

QATAR World Cup chiefs have claimed they could already have sold all the tickets for the November showpiece 13 TIMES over, writes MARTIN LIPTON.

Tournament boss Hassan Al Thawadi told the Qatar Economic Forum that 1.2million tickets have been sold of the 3m available across the 64 games in 28 days.

But Al Thawadi added that a staggering 40m ticket requests had been received across the first two ballot windows.

The remaining 1.8m tickets will go on sale soon, with the Gulf state expecting a total of 1.2m overseas visitors during the tournament, which kicks off on November 21.

Al Thawadi said: “I think the number of applications is a record for the World Cup, with about 1.2m already purchased.

“This shows that people want to buy tickets and come to Qatar. There can be no doubt about that.”

SunSport revealed that World Cup chiefs are keen for some fans to stay in neighbouring states including Dubai and Oman and fly to Doha on special in-out one day charters, although the country insists there is enough hotel and other accommodation available.

Beach on crest of a wave

Southampton keeper Eddie Beach is Chelsea's first signing under new owner Todd Boehly.

The Blues confirmed the 19-year-old will play in their academy squad.

Meanwhile, Finnish keeper Lucas Bergstorm, 19, heads out of Stamford Bridge for a a season on loan with League One side Peterborough.

Ajax hold firm on £69m demand for Antony

Manchester United have been dealt a triple transfer blow by Ajax, according to reports.

That is because the Dutch champions are holding out for a whopping £69million for winger Antony.

Plus they want up to £52m each for defenders Lisandro Martinez and Jurrien Timber.

According to De Telegraaf reporter Mike Verweij via Twitter account TheEuropeanLad, the massive price tag means the trio could all end up staying in Amsterdam this summer.

Erik ten Hag is desperate to bolster his Red Devils squad after taking over this summer.

And he planned to raid his former employers by luring some of their top talent to Old Trafford.

The club closed in a £40m deal for Antony, who is said to be desperate to be reunited with Ten Hag.

However, there appears to have been a sudden urge from Ajax to keep hold of their attacking star – or pocket an extra £29m.

The Brazilian, 22, had an outstanding last season with 12 goals and creating ten assists in 33 games in all competitions for the Eredivisie winners.

Meanwhile, Martinez and Timber are both potential targets to bolster United’s leaky defence.

Bale at Cardiff training ground

Gareth Bale visited Cardiff's training base where it is believed he held transfer talks with manager Steve Morison.

The Wales legend is a free agent after confirming his departure from Real Madrid.

And rumours of a sensational return to his place of birth has since followed with Bale on the hunt for a new side.

It comes after he led Wales to a first World Cup in 64 years following their 1-0 play-off final triumph over war-torn Ukraine.

In a recent development, the winger spoke with Cardiff boss Morison and discussed his future, according to WalesOnline.

They claim Bale was undertaking physio at the club's Vale of Glamorgan HQ with the FAW's medical staff.

PSG blow for Chelsea and Spurs over Skriniar

Chelsea and Tottenham have been dealt a blow after Paris Saint-Germain launched a second, improved bid for Milan Skriniar, according to reports.

The two Premier League sides are desperately seeking defensive reinforcements this summer.

Spurs have qualified for the Champions League after a three-year absence and will need to improve their squad depth to compete on all fronts.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have already lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen and are expected to lose both Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso before the start of the new season.

Both clubs have identified Skriniar, 27, as a target amid his stellar, five-year stint at Inter Milan.

However, PSG currently lead the race after launching another bid for the in-demand Slovakia international.

Inter are currently demanding around £68m for their star defender and are playing hardball as they face the prospect of losing fellow centre-back Alessandro Bastoni, potentially even to Chelsea or Spurs.

Two weeks ago, PSG are said to have launched a cheeky £43m offer – well shy of the target.

However, with Skriniar out of contract at the end of the coming season, Inter could accept a fee of closer to £50m.

And multiple reports in Italy claim PSG have come back with an improved offer of £43m up front, with a further £4.3m in add ons.

Henrikh snubs Roma for Inter

Former Arsenal and Manchester United star Henrikh Mkhitaryan has completed his move to Inter Milan.

The Armenian snubbed a new deal at Roma in favour of a move to Simone Inzaghi's side.

Mkhitaryan has spent the last three seasons at Roma playing a key role as they won the inaugural Conference League.

He played 44 times in all competitions scoring five goals and assisting a further nine for Jose Mourinho's side.

The 33-year-old rose to fame while playing for Borussia Dortmund becoming the league's top assister in the 2015/16 season.

Consequently he earned a move to Man Utd for around £30million playing 63 games for the club.

As part of the deal that saw Alexis Sanchez move to Old Trafford from Arsenal, Mkhitaryan moved the other way and featured 59 times for the Gunners.

Inter have already confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana from Ajax and appear to have a deal sorted to bring Romelu Lukaku back to the San Siro on loan.

The Belgian striker is believed to have taken a pay cut to force the return to Italy. They remain interested in free agent Paulo Dybala with his time at Juventus over.

Blues vs Red Devils for Rabiot

Chelsea could battle Manchester United for Adrien Rabiot.

That’s after Thomas Tuchel made direct contact with the Juventus midfielder this week.

The Mail claims Rabiot is set for a fresh start after three years in Turin.

The France international joined on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019.

And Rabiot has gone on to score six times in 129 appearances.

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag is said to be a big fan of the resilient playmaker.

Antony 'desperate' for Old Trafford move

Antony is desperate to quit Ajax and be reunited with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, according to reports.

The Red Devils' new manager is itching to kick off his squad overhaul with a move for the Brazilian winger.

Antony, 22, shone under Ten Hag at Ajax winning two Eredivisie crowns and the KNVB Cup together.

Last season, the forward scored 12 goals and laid on ten assists in 33 games in all competitions as the Dutch giants won the league title.

And now, Antony is desperate to follow Ten Hag to Man Utd in order to continue his progression, according to Goal.

Earlier this week, SunSport revealed United officials had flown in to Amsterdam to get a deal for the Brazilian over the line.

The club are set to splash out £40million on Antony as their first summer signing. United have already lost Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard from their attacking ranks this summer.

And they're wasting no time in looking to replace them with a statement signing in Antony. The player had already revealed his admiration for Ten Hag.

City odds-on to retain title

Manchester City and Liverpool are favourites to be crowned 2022-23 Premier League champions.

That's according to bookmakers Betfair, who are predicting another two-horse race with Pep Guardiola's Citizens available at 4/7 and Liverpool at 12/5.

The dust has settled on the 2021-22 campaign with Manchester City landing their fourth title in the last five years.

But it's a quick turnaround with less than 50 days until the new 2022-23 season starts on August 6th, with the fixtures now released.

It will include a six-week mid-season break to accommodate the World Cup in Qatar with the final round of fixtures to be played on the final weekend in May.

Manchester City are odds-on favourites at 4/7 to defend their crown.

And it's easy to see why given they've already added Norwegian superstar Erling Haaland to their ranks.

Betfair odds

Manchester City - 4/7

Liverpool - 12/5

Tottenham - 14/1

Chelsea - 16/1

Manchester United - 25/1

Arsenal - 40/1

Newcastle - 100/1

Blues take Clauss action

Chelsea have made “initial contact” over signing Lens star Jonathan Clauss.

That is according to Goal reporter Nizaar Kinsella, who claims the Blues are keeping tabs on Clauss.

The West Londoners reportedly see the right-back at Cesar Azpilicueta’s replacement.

The move would cost £10million and Atletico Madrid are also interested.

It has been added that the France international is also a Chelsea fan.

Maguire to stay

Manchester United are set to keep Harry Maguire at Old Trafford this summer.

But Maguire could be in danger of losing the captain’s armband under new manager Erik ten Hag.

According to the Mail, the centre-back’s captaincy situation is “up in the air”.

While the Red Devils will keep the England international, they could look to flog any of Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe.

Should they successfully clear room, the Manchester giants will go after another centre-back this summer.

Ultras don't want proper Romelu welcome

Scorned Inter Milan Ultras have fired a warning at Romelu Lukaku ahead of his imminent return to Italy.

Chelsea have agreed to loan the Belgian back to the San Siro side for just £7million, a year after buying him for £97.5m.

While it would appear great business for Inter on the pitch, a section of supporters have told others not to celebrate the return of their deadly former No9 too much.

The Curva Nord were furious at the nature of Lukaku's departure 12 months ago. They wrote at the time: "Despite the fact we protected you like a son, like one of us, you too proved yourself to be just like all the rest, going to your knees for money."

Addressing fellow supporters now, Curva Nord have urged fans not to "run and drool" after him - instead claiming that he will have to earn their affection back with "humility and sweat".

They wrote: "Curva Nord supports Inter and will not make any objection to the player (despite last summer's behaviour). Given this no one should go to welcome him with scarves or banners of the Curva or of the groups that compose it.

"Everything that will eventually be done towards him in the future will have to earn it on the pitch with humility and sweat …

"He was supported (and treated) like a King, now he is one like many others."

Four-club Fab fight

Arsenal and Newcastle lead the transfer race ahead of Manchester United and Manchester City for Napoli star Fabian Ruiz.

That’s according to Corriere dello Sport, who claim the Partenopei want £26million for Ruiz.

The Serie A giants still hope to keep the 26-year-old but might cash in this summer as he only has one year left on his contract.

The Spain international amassed a total of seven goals and five assists in 38 appearances across all competitions last season.

Utd and Brentford duel for Eriksen as 'Spurs pull out'

Tottenham look set to reject the chance to re-sign former star Christian Eriksen, who has been linked with Manchester United.

Eriksen, who spent seven seasons at Spurs between 2013-2020, will soon be a free agent when his short-term contract at Brentford expires on June 30.

A romantic return to North London had been touted but SunSport understands Antonio Conte’s side is likely to focus on other targets instead.

This leaves the path clear for the likes of United and Brentford to fight it out for the services of the 30-year-old, who is understood to be seeking a relatively long-term deal.

Chelsea target Militao

Chelsea are keeping tabs on Real Madrid star Eder Militao as they look for defensive reinforcement.

That is according to Mundo Deportivo, who claim that the Blues are preparing an offer for Militao.

However, Real are in no way keen on letting the centre-back go in the summer.

Los Blancos have also slapped a whopping €250million (£215m) asking price on the Brazil international, who has a contract until 2025

Kounde still linked

Sevilla star Jules Kounde is on holiday after reaching an agreement with Chelsea.

That is according to AS, who continue to report that Kounde is very close to joining the Blues.

The Spanish outlet claims "all roads" lead the centre-back to Stamford Bridge this summer.

However, Barcelona continue to monitor the France international as manager Xavi is very keen

Sam Johnstone deal

Ex-Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has agreed to join Crystal Palace on a free transfer.

Johnstone will leave West Brom when his contract expires at the end of the month.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the keeper has a deal in place to join Palace.

Johnstone, who will become Patrick Vieira's first signing of the summer and will join Vicente Guaita as well as Jack Butland as an option between the sticks

Lukaku deal details

Chelsea ace Romelu Lukaku is set to go back to Inter Milan on loan in the summer transfer window.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has shared the details of the deal between the Blues and Inter.

According to Romano, there is an €8million (£6.9m) loan fee guaranteed and €4m (£3.4m) in add-ons related to performances in place.

The centre-forward's salary is reduced from €12m (£10.3m) net to €8m (£6.9m) net this season.

There is no buy option or obligation clause, while his medical will take place in Milan next week

Arsenal linked with Rabiot

Arsenal have been linked with Juventus ace Adrien Rabiot.

That is according to CalcioMercatoWeb, who report the Gunners are willing to offer a player in return as part of a straight swap deal.

Manager Mikel Arteta is keen on Rabiot, who is out of contract at the end of next season.

This comes after the North Londoners signed midfielder Fabio Vieira from Porto in the summer