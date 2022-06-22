ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Once Upon a Mattress coming to Rockmart Theater this weekend

By Jess Sims
Polk Today
Polk Today
 4 days ago

Presented through a special arrangement with Concord Theatricals and directed by Margaret Jacobs, Once Upon A Mattress stars The Rockmart Theatre’s Theatre Camp II middle and high school students. This humorous musical is an adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale The Princess and the Pea.

Get two chances to see the show; on Friday, June 24 at 6 PM, or Saturday, June 25 at 6 PM.

Tickets for the show are $10 per person, or $5 for ages 10 and under. Cash or check is accepted at the door.

For more information, call 770-684-2707 or email rcac@rockmart-ga.gov. The Rockmart Theatre is located at 116 East Elm Street.




https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41fAzs_0gISvuW400

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Steve Fickinger Dies: Producer On Broadway’s ‘Dear Evan Hansen’, Former Disney Theatrical Exec Was 62

Click here to read the full article. Steve Fickinger, a Tony Award-winning producer of Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen who, as a longtime creative executive with Disney Theatrical Group helped spearhead the development of such stage shows as Newsies and Aladdin, died suddenly at his home in Laguna Beach, California, on June 17. He was 62. His death was announced by his niece, Jessica Roy. A cause of death was not specified. In a two-decade career with Disney, which began as a temp in the mail room, Fickinger worked in the mid-1990s as Director of Creative Development for Walt Disney Feature Animation, overseeing...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
People

Hallmark Channel's 2022 Christmas in July Slate Features 3 All-New Movies

Thanks to the Hallmark Channel, Christmas has come a bit earlier this year!. On Wednesday, Crown Media Family Networks announced its annual "Christmas in July" programming event is returning to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The weeklong event, running June 24–July 30, will air holiday-themed movies around the clock. For...
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Tom Hanks Isn’t Happy With One Of His Most Popular Films

Tom Hanks is one of the most famous actors in Hollywood. Like every actor, he has some truly great films and a few flops. However, there is one film that did really well in theaters that Tom recently trashed. Tom starred in The Da Vinci Code in 2006, which was based on the best-selling series by Dan Brown.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hans Christian Andersen
The Hollywood Reporter

Beanie Feldstein, Jane Lynch Leaving Broadway’s ‘Funny Girl’

Producers for Broadway’s current Funny Girl revival announced Wednesday that stars Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch will soon be exiting. In a statement posted to social media, the show’s team shared that the two performers are set to leave the production Sept. 25. This follows Feldstein having announced June 6 that she would be missing dates after testing positive for COVID-19.More from The Hollywood ReporterYahya Abdul-Mateen II and Corey Hawkins to Star in 'Topdog/Underdog' on Broadway This FallTony Awards Analysis: Voters Spread the Love on a Night Likely to Boost Broadway's Box OfficesTony Awards: 'Six' Co-Creator Toby Marlow Becomes First Nonbinary...
MOVIES
Deadline

Final Curtains: Broadway Shows About To Close – A Photo Gallery

Click here to read the full article. With the end nearing for some of Broadway’s limited engagements and the annual post-Tony Awards ax-fallings, the roster of summertime departures is heating up along with the temperatures. From the planned end-dates of American Buffalo and Plaza Suite to unexpected closing announcements for Company and Dear Evan Hansen, options for Broadway ticketbuyers will thin out before the fall brings its new bounty. Deadline has compiled this list of Broadway productions that will be exiting their theaters this summer and early fall. The first batch arrives July 10, with the end of limited engagements for...
NFL
Collider

'Elvis' Shakes Up $3.5 Million at the Box Office in Thursday Previews

The summer movie season is in full swing with films like Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World Dominion showing audiences that the movie theater experience is still king. However, summer is not just a time for big blockbusters, it’s also a time for smaller scale human stories. One of those films is Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis which just opened in theaters everywhere. The musical biopic looks to have a strong opening weekend and in its Thursday preview the film made a healthy $3.5 million in over 3,400 locations. This includes the Tuesday Fan Events for Elvis.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Once Upon A Mattress#Performing#Musical Theater#Rockmart Theater#Concord Theatricals
Complex

The Best Movies of 2022 (So Far)

The first six months of 2022 felt like a reawakening for Hollywood. Despite many people believing that the movie-going experience is dead after the COVID slump, the box office seems to be coming back to life. Films like Top Gun: Maverick and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have collectively brought in billions of dollars since their release.
MOVIES
Collider

How to Watch 'Elvis': Is the Musical Biopic Streaming or in Theaters?

At the peak of his prime, Elvis Presley was arguably the biggest performing artist in the world and the undisputed King of Rock and Roll. He was more than a musician; he was one of the most significant cultural icons of the 20th century. It’s then no surprise that a musical biographical film centered around his life is one of the most anticipated films of 2022.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Deadline

Broadway’s ‘American Buffalo’ Will Require Audience Masking Until July 10 Closing

Click here to read the full article. The Broadway revival of American Buffalo, performed at the in-the-round Circle in the Square Theatre, will continue to require audience masking through July 10, the production’s closing date. In a statement released today, producers said, “Due to the close proximity of the audience to the actors as a result of the intimate size of the theater and the staging in the round, the production will continue to mandate audiences to wear masks in this space, despite the recent industry announcement of masking-optional across other Broadway theaters beginning July 1st.” Earlier this week, the Broadway League,...
NFL
TheWrap

Jason Blum on How ‘The Black Phone’ Will Test Box Office for Original Horror Movies

”We know IP horror works, but we don’t know if original horror is working well,“ the producer and Blumhouse founder says. Jason Blum and his studio Blumhouse have turned original (and low-budget) horror films like “Paranormal Activity” and “The Purge” into iconic franchises, but his newest film, “The Black Phone,” will be a test of whether his successful formula still works after the pandemic.
MOVIES
Polk Today

Polk Today

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.

 http://polk.today

Comments / 0

Community Policy