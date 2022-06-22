Once Upon a Mattress coming to Rockmart Theater this weekend

Presented through a special arrangement with Concord Theatricals and directed by Margaret Jacobs, Once Upon A Mattress stars The Rockmart Theatre’s Theatre Camp II middle and high school students. This humorous musical is an adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale The Princess and the Pea.

Get two chances to see the show; on Friday, June 24 at 6 PM, or Saturday, June 25 at 6 PM.

Tickets for the show are $10 per person, or $5 for ages 10 and under. Cash or check is accepted at the door.

For more information, call 770-684-2707 or email rcac@rockmart-ga.gov. The Rockmart Theatre is located at 116 East Elm Street.







