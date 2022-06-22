ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'You've got to allow yourself to cry!' Brenda Edwards admits there are 'triggers' to her grief from the loss of her son Jamal following his death after taking 'recreational drugs'

By Ellie Phillips For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Brenda Edwards has discussed grieving the loss of her son Jamal, as she explained how she allows herself to cry and then picks herself back up.

Appearing on ITV show Lorraine, the former X Factor star, 53, admitted there are 'triggers' which she can't explain, insisting: 'They just happen,' while also noting the importance of keeping busy.

Music mogul Jamal died in February, aged just 31, from cardiac arrhythmia after taking 'recreational drugs,' with Brenda sharing his cause of death in a statement after an inquest was opened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JCMtp_0gISvIPo00
Grief: On Wednesday's Lorraine, Brenda Edwards, 53, admits she 'allows herself' to still cry and grieve the loss of her son Jamal following his death in February

Talking about her recent return to Chicago the musical, Brenda admitted: 'I was so nervous as I'm coming into the tour, whereas you're usually coming in together.

'It was a bit scary because I only had an hour to refresh, are the words still in there? The beauty of Chicago was everyone is so welcoming, maybe because of the storyline.'

The Loose Women panellist added: 'Jamal came and watched me in Chicago a few times, and he was very, very supportive of my musical theatre career.'

Speaking about the recent loss of her son, she said: 'I think for me it's important for my mind to keep busy, because if you're left with the silence then you're left with lots of different thoughts.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R3gvP_0gISvIPo00
Mum and son: Jamal Edwards died in February, aged just 31, from cardiac arrhythmia after taking 'recreational drugs' (Pictured in November 2021)

Brenda also shared how talking to Prince Charles at a Prince's Trust event helped to keep her moving forward, following Jamal's death.

She said: 'I met Prince Charles, it was wonderful. He expressed his condolences, he said 'your son was amazing'.

'And it made me really proud to hear that and know how many young people Jamal helped. It keeps me going.'

Lorraine told the singer: 'It's so good to see you and it feels like the old you is slowly coming back,' to which Brenda admitted: 'Every day I put one foot in front of the other.

'There are triggers, but I don't know what they are, they just happen and you've got to allow yourself to grieve and to cry when I wanna cry and then I'll pick myself back up.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Shiy6_0gISvIPo00
Real talk: Brenda admitted there are 'triggers' which she can't explain, insisting: 'They just happen,' while also noting the importance of keeping busy

At the beginning of June, Brenda released that the cause of Jamal's death had been determined as a cardiac arrhythmia caused by having taken recreational drugs.

Brenda said in a statement: 'We have been so incredibly touched by the outpouring of love and support, and you are all helping us try and get through the unimaginable.

'I have sadly learned that the cause of Jamal's devastating passing was due to cardiac arrhythmia caused by having taken recreational drugs and I wanted to address this myself to everyone who loved, admired and respected my son'.

Brenda previously described her son's untimely death as 'sudden and unexpected', explaining that he 'went into a cardiac arrest and then he passed with me holding his hand.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BgrFL_0gISvIPo00
Back at work: 'I think for me it's important for my mind to keep busy, because if you're left with the silence then you're left with lots of different thoughts' explained Brenda

Brenda spoke out as the inquest into his death opened in west London on June 7, which heard he 'came home late one evening, after which he became increasingly agitated and suffered a cardiac arrest'. He died on February 20.

The hearing did not say what drugs Jamal had taken - although NHS guidance says cocaine, amphetamines such as speed, and ecstasy can all have adverse effects on the heart.

The inquest was adjourned to be resumed in eight weeks.

'Since finding out I've been in a state of shock and I'm still trying to process it, but it's so important that i do address it as no mother or any loved one should have to go through what Jamal's sister Tanisha, and I have been through since he passed.

She said that drugs are 'unpredictable' and 'Jamal is proof that this can happen to anyone.

'I would do anything tp have my son back but this is not possible so if I can help save one life, then we will have achieved something. His passing has shown that any one bad decision on any one occasion can lead to devastating consequences'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JYPR2_0gISvIPo00
Statement: Brenda Edwards revealed the cause of her son's death earlier this month as an inquest opened
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D1Xdg_0gISvIPo00
Fame: Jamal  is famous for setting up the online media platform SBTV, which showcased emerging artists. He was awarded an MBE at Buckingham Palace in 2015

Brenda described her son as having had the 'world at his fingertips - a zest for life and he was unwittingly taken away far too soon'.

'Yet we have to come to terms with what has happened, and Jamal is proof that this can happen to anyone.'

How Jamal Edwards launched the careers of some of Britain's biggest stars from a YouTube channel set up in his bedroom when he was 15 and working in Topman

Jamal was 15 when his mother Brenda bought him extra special Christmas present – a £200 video camera.

YouTube had just been launched and Jamal, who like most teenagers spent hours in his bedroom online, decided to upload some footage of foxes in his back garden. 'I thought I was Steve Irwin,' he said in an interview with MailOnline.

But when the footage got 1,000 views, he realised he was on to something.

He went out on to the estate and made some clips of his friends, most of whom were into grime – the music style now defined by stars such as Dizzee Rascal and Skepta.

'Back then, there was no place to showcase our sort of spitting and rapping, so I thought, OK, I want to create that platform,' he said. He took his own rap moniker 'Smokey Barz' to coin his brand name and SBTV was born.

Jamal began his Topman career as a shop assistant but at the same time started hanging out at the BBC, sneaking into raves and messaging record labels to beg for interview time with their artists. His big break came three years later when he secured his first non-grime interview with Kelly Rowland.

From that, Bruno Mars, Nicki Minaj, Trey Songz and countless other A-listers followed. In 2011, he was invited to 10 Downing Street to interview the prime minister after being appointed a Spirit of London Awards ambassador.

Jamal was still hands-on with both filming and editing at SBTV, and had big plans to expand the brand into sport, comedy and fashion.

Away from work his great passion was Chelsea FC.

She wrote: 'These types of substances are extremely unpredictable, and we can only hope that this will encourage others to think wisely when faced with similar situations in the future.

'His passing has shown that any one bad decision on any one occasion can lead to devastating consequences.

'It's so important that we help drive more conversation about the unpredictability of recreational drugs and the impact that they can have - how it takes just one bad reaction to destroy lives.

'I would do anything to have my son back but that is just not possible so if I can help save one life, then we will have achieved something.'

The SBTV founder gained fame after setting up the new music platform in 2006, and was credited with helping to launch a string of UK music acts to stardom, including Ed Sheeran, Dave and Jessie J.

Jamal's death sparked an outpouring of grief from friends, fans and those he inspired.

He used his wages from Topman to buy a £200 camcorder. He used it to launch a YouTube channel that sparked successful careers for many stars including Dizzee Rascal and Skepta

Crowds of fans and loved-ones gathered at a candlelit vigil in west London to pay tribute to music mogul Jamal who died in February.

The SBTV founder gained fame after setting up the new music platform in 2006, and was credited with helping to launch a string of UK music acts to stardom, including Ed Sheeran, Dave and Jessie J. Mourners lined the streets on Monday evening next to the mural of Mr Edwards on Acton High Street.

His friends said relatives had told them he was found by his mother, who called London Ambulance Service who dispatched two paramedics but could not save him.

The hosts of Loose Women broke down live on air as they described their grief after the death of the DJ - who was the son of their co-star Brenda Edwards.

Charlene White's voice cracked and Judi Love wiped away tears as they described visiting her at her home yesterday, hours after his death was announced.

And in a tribute from the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, Clarence House tweeted: 'Thinking of the family of Jamal Edwards.

'His work in music but also as an ambassador for a new generation, including his work for The Prince's Trust, were an inspiration to so many.'

Dozens of friends who had grown up with Edwards laid flowers below a mural on a wall in honour of his contribution to the local community.

They claimed he had suffered a sudden heart attack, at the home he shares with his mother in Acton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B1xNg_0gISvIPo00
In memoriam: Jamal's heartbroken mother Brenda sand to the crowds at the vigil in his memory in Acton, West London

