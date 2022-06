The 100th anniversary of the freeing of the narrow and functionally obsolete Washington Crossing Toll-Supported Bridge is at hand. According to published accounts, the bridge’s toll collector stopped accepting fares on the morning of April 26, 1922. Until that point, tolls had been collected at the river crossing since January 1, 1835 – save for the periods after two wooden bridges at the location were destroyed by floods in 1841 and 1903.

WASHINGTON CROSSING, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO