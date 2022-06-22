Pinole Classic Car Show set for Sunday

TRACY (CBS13) — Out of the 53 applications received from neighborhood charity groups looking for the chance to sell legal fireworks this summer from June 28 to July 4th, the City of Tracy chose ten. Sales of fireworks go to support neighborhood nonprofits that offer services to the community. The number of lawful and responsible fireworks stands that are allowed in Tracy is determined by the city’s resident population, in accordance with the city’s municipal code. Per 10,000 residents, or a fraction thereof, the ordinance permits one lawful and safe sales permit. As of July, 2021, the population of Tracy was estimated by the US Census Bureau to be approximately 95,387, so the City is authorizing the issuance of 10 permits in 2022.

