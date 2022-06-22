ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinole Classic Car Show set for Sunday

The Pinole Classic Car Show will be held in Old Town Pinole on Sunday, June 26. The event kicks off at 7 a.m. with a Pancake Breakfast...

