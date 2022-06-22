ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeAndre Jordan Is Going to Be a Dad! Meet the 76ers Star’s Girlfriend, Bethany Gerber

By Caroline John
Cover picture for the articleDeAndre Jordan announced he is going to be a dad soon, not long before he was waived by the Los Angeles Lakers and picked up by the Philadelphia 76ers. And he recently spent Father’s Day with his baby mama. DeAndre Jordan’s girlfriend, Bethany Gerber, has a history of being linked to...

Comments / 33

513 Big Dawg
2d ago

All the sports figures grow up in the hood get some bread n go find a white girl...then in a year lose half they money

Reply(4)
27
Keith Mims
2d ago

Everyone in the NBA is not a star or superstar. Jordan rarely plays anymore and when he does he's not very effective! Based solely on talent alone I don't understand how some of these players are in the NBA. They're clearly not some of the best in the world. I've seen better more skilled players in D-League!

Reply(1)
9
Kimberly Eddleton Lee
2d ago

Pitiful !!!! And why is this news???? Because she’s white?????

Reply
11
 

