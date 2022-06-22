ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, MO

Marlyn Mauk – Service 6/22/22 7 p.m.

mymoinfo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarlyn Mauk of Farmington died Sunday at the age...

www.mymoinfo.com

mymoinfo.com

Rosemary “Rosie” Brock – Service 06/25/22 at 11 a.m.

Rosemary “Rosie” Brock of Farmington died Wednesday at the age of 82. The funeral service will be Saturday morning at 11 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Burial will be at the Parkview Cemetery. Visitation for Rosie Brock is Saturday morning from...
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Dorothy Moranville (Fowler) – Service 6/28/22 At 11 A.M.

Dorothy Moranville (Fowler) of Farmington died Tuesday at the age of 101. The funeral service is Tuesday morning at 11 at Memorial United Methodist Church in Farmington. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Visitation for Dorothy Moranville is Monday evening from 4 until 8 at...
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Robert Eugene Kaempfe — Service 6/27/22 1 P.M.

Robert Eugene Kaempfe of Festus, passed away Thursday (6/23) at the age of 94. Visitation for Robert Kaempfe will be Monday (6/27) morning from 11 until 1 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. The funeral mass will be Monday afternoon at 1:30 at Our Lady Church in Festus. Burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Crystal City.
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Glen Lee Hill — Service 6/27/22 Noon

Glen Lee Hill of Festus passed away Wednesday (6/22), he was 78 years old. Visitation for Glen Hill will be Monday (6/27) morning from 10 until the time of funeral services at Noon at First United Methodist Church of Festus/Crystal City. Burial in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
FESTUS, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
Farmington, MO
Obituaries
City
Farmington, MO
mymoinfo.com

Nicholas J. Follis – Services 6/25/22 At 6 P.M.

Nicholas J. Follis of Fredericktown died Monday at the age of 55. Services will be held Saturday evening at 6 o’clock in the Follis & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Fredericktown. Visitation for Nicholas Follis is Saturday afternoon from 4 until 6 in the Follis & Sons Funeral Home...
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
mymoinfo.com

Gas Prices Drop For The Fourth

(Farmington) Gas prices are dropping a little bit at Missouri pumps but drivers are still facing the most expensive Fourth of July holiday. Triple-A-Missouri reports the state’s average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is four-dollars, 64-cents. That price is down four cents from last week but...
FARMINGTON, MO
cullmantribune.com

Obituary: Tammy Lynn Thompson

Tammy Lynn Thompson, age 52, of Cullman, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Bonne Terre, Missouri. She was born June 2, 1970, in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Mary Lou (nee Kyle) and Robert Dyle of Bonne Terre. She is survived by her husband: Billy Thompson; children:...
CULLMAN, AL
kfmo.com

Ste. Genevieve Pick Up Wreck

(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A 17 year old male from Farmington is recovering from moderate injuries after he was hurt in a pick up accident in Ste. Genevieve County Tuesday night at 8:25. According to Highway Patrol reports the 17 year old male was a passenger in the truck driven by 18 year old Elijah E. Wann, also from Farmington. The truck was headed west on Saline Creek Road, east of Cave Road, when it ran off the left side of the road. Wann overcorrected and the pick up returned to the road, then rolled over. The 17 year old was flown to SSM Health St. Louis University at St. Louis. Wann was not injured.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Small earthquake reported in Randolph County, Ill.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was reported in Randolph County Friday night, June 24. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered at 7:50 p.m. approximately 3.9 miles east of Ellis Grove. The epicenter is directly north of Chester, approximately 5.5 miles. At this time, no...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL
mymoinfo.com

Friday Legion Preview

STE GEN POST 150 VS FAULTLINE ARKANSAS AT SIU SHOWCASE – 7:30 PM. MA ORIOLES VS ADIDAS A’s RED AT UP & COMING STL SHOWCASE – 11 AM. MA ORIOLES VS CENTRAL MISSOURI PHENOM 17u AT UP & COMING STL SHOWCASE.
PERRYVILLE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Madison County Health Department Holds Ribbon Cutting

(Fredericktown) A ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration was held Thursday for the new Madison County Health Department building in Fredericktown. Becky Hunt is the administrator of the department. She says they were thrilled with the turnout. The Madison County Health Department is located at 105 Armory Street in Fredericktown....
MADISON COUNTY, MO
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Washington Missourian

Villa Ridge man dies while helping father on I-44

A 21-year-old Villa Ridge man was helping his father when he was stuck and killed by a tractor-trailer in St. Louis County just before 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Cpl. Dallas Thompson, spokesperson for the highway patrol, said Noah Goodwin was riding a motorcycle eastbound...
VILLA RIDGE, MO
kbsi23.com

Plans in place to replace Chester Bridge

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – For 80 years, the Chester Bridge has connected Chester, Ill., and Perryville, Mo. But the time has come to replace it. Replacing the bridge will take years, but Project Director Brian Okenfuss said it is a necessary undertaking. “The Chester Bridge has been in poor...
PERRYVILLE, MO
KICK AM 1530

See Inside a Trippy 1967 Camper Next to Missouri’s 12 Mile Creek

Were you around in 1967? I found a camper that was. It's an Airstream that sits next to Missouri's 12 Mile Creek near Fredericktown and you really can stay in it. This groovy, trippy (feel free to insert your favorite 1967 word here) camper is one of the most unique Airbnb's you'll find in Missouri. It's a true throwback hosted by Misty. Here are some pics of what luxury camping was (kinda) like 55 years ago.
MISSOURI STATE

