St. Pius X High School Fireworks Extravaganza coming up

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Festus/Crystal City) The St. Pius X High School Firework Extravaganza is coming up...

MAC Youth Soccer Camp Starts Monday

(Park Hills) There’s still time to register for the youth soccer camp at Mineral Area College in Park Hills starting Monday morning. Dan Martin is the head coach for the MAC men’s and women’s teams. He says the camp will take place on the brand new turf field on campus.
PARK HILLS, MO
KMOV

New food truck garden to open in St. Charles County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new food truck garden will officially open in Cottleville. Frankie Martin’s Garden will offer 10 food trucks as an expansion of the nine-mile garden concept in South County. There will be sand volleyball, pickleball, and a whiskey tasting room. Cottleville’s mayor wants to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Gas Prices Drop For The Fourth

(Farmington) Gas prices are dropping a little bit at Missouri pumps but drivers are still facing the most expensive Fourth of July holiday. Triple-A-Missouri reports the state’s average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is four-dollars, 64-cents. That price is down four cents from last week but...
FARMINGTON, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Watch Now: At Home with the Pirtles in Kirkwood

The Pirtles had been looking for a house in a particular Kirkwood neighborhood. They found one they liked in 2020, and have made some improvements. Video by Hillary Levin.
Glen Lee Hill — Service 6/27/22 Noon

Glen Lee Hill of Festus passed away Wednesday (6/22), he was 78 years old. Visitation for Glen Hill will be Monday (6/27) morning from 10 until the time of funeral services at Noon at First United Methodist Church of Festus/Crystal City. Burial in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
FESTUS, MO
Grandview’s Moore makes it 2 straight softball Dream Teams

(Dittmer) Natalee Moore ends a terrific softball career as one of the most consistent hitters in Jefferson County. The Grandview Eagles catcher starred again on the diamond and earned a second consecutive selection to the Regional Radio Dream Team. Moore posted a whopping .640 batting average in her senior season.
GRANDVIEW, MO
KMOV

Man shot in North City Saturday morning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot in the Mark Twain neighborhood of North City Saturday morning, police tell News 4. The shooting happened in the 5300 block of Euclid just before 11:30 a.m. The victim was not conscious or breathing when officers arrived on the scene. Homicide...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Changes coming at Central Elementary School

An HVAC system replacement at Central Elementary School has been pushed back a year, but other changes are being considered for the campus. In December 2021, the Union R-XI School District Board of Education agreed to hire Navigate Building Solutions, of St. Louis, as construction manager on the HVAC project, also committing to spending up to $1.5 million on the project. The board also hired True Engineering Group, which is based in Springfield with a Washington office, for $90,000 to handle engineering on the HVAC project.
WASHINGTON, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Watch now: A tour through time — The history of Forest Park

June 24 marks the anniversary of the foundation of Forest Park, one of St. Louis' most loved attractions. Millions gather in the park each year to connect with friends, family and the St. Louis culture. Here are some of the park's most notable moments throughout its history. Production by Michael J. Collins.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Rosemary “Rosie” Brock – Service 06/25/22 at 11 a.m.

Rosemary “Rosie” Brock of Farmington died Wednesday at the age of 82. The funeral service will be Saturday morning at 11 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Burial will be at the Parkview Cemetery. Visitation for Rosie Brock is Saturday morning from...
FARMINGTON, MO
Madison County Health Department Holds Ribbon Cutting

(Fredericktown) A ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration was held Thursday for the new Madison County Health Department building in Fredericktown. Becky Hunt is the administrator of the department. She says they were thrilled with the turnout. The Madison County Health Department is located at 105 Armory Street in Fredericktown....
MADISON COUNTY, MO
Dorothy Moranville (Fowler) – Service 6/28/22 At 11 A.M.

Dorothy Moranville (Fowler) of Farmington died Tuesday at the age of 101. The funeral service is Tuesday morning at 11 at Memorial United Methodist Church in Farmington. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Visitation for Dorothy Moranville is Monday evening from 4 until 8 at...
FARMINGTON, MO

