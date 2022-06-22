St. Pius X High School Fireworks Extravaganza coming up

An HVAC system replacement at Central Elementary School has been pushed back a year, but other changes are being considered for the campus. In December 2021, the Union R-XI School District Board of Education agreed to hire Navigate Building Solutions, of St. Louis, as construction manager on the HVAC project, also committing to spending up to $1.5 million on the project. The board also hired True Engineering Group, which is based in Springfield with a Washington office, for $90,000 to handle engineering on the HVAC project.

