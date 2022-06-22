ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Hundreds of birds wash up on Martha’s Vineyard, officials fear bird flu

By Associated Press
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27i19v_0gISoYyJ00

BOSTON (AP) — Hundreds of dead birds have washed up on Martha’s Vineyard and animal control officials there think a highly contagious strain of avian flu may be responsible.

First human bird flu case found in U.S.

The Tisbury Animal Control posted an “avian influenza warning” on social media Monday, telling residents that hundreds of dead cormorants have washed up all over the island and it’s “extremely dangerous” for a small island.

Animal control officers collected the birds and sent many to the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife for testing.

The animal control office said the new strain could become a major issue that may take years to recover from.

The office warned residents not to touch the birds. It asked them to keep their dogs on leashes on beaches, be careful going into the water since many are floating in seaweed, and notify animal control if they find any dead birds.

This type of avian flu is considered a low risk to people, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Pets & Animals
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
Boston, MA
Health
pawmypets.com

Desperately Exhausted Dog With Jar On Head Laid Down & Began To Suffocate

A rescue team got a call about an injured roaming wandering around a nearby area. This had not been the typical call. The stray dog really did not just need to be rescued to get off the streets. He needed to be rescued or he wouldn’t survive. The roaming had a jar stuck on his head, making eating and drinking an impossibility. The poor dog could hardly breathe!
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead Birds#Bird Flu#Avian Flu#Avian Influenza#Nexstar Media Inc
WWLP

40+ Hiking trails in western Massachusetts that are K9 friendly

(WWLP) – Hiking is a healthy activity and especially enjoyable in the summer months. Many enjoy hiking with their dogs. Here is a list of hiking spots in western Massachusetts great for k-9s to join their human hikers. For example, Tim Fenton, a western Massachusetts resident, said about Peaked Mt. in Monson, “There’s a pond […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Salon

How to make compost (because it's not hard)

You can Grow Your Own Way. All spring and summer, we're playing in the vegetable garden; join us for step-by-step guides, highly recommended tools, backyard tours, juicy-ripe recipes, and then some. Let's get our hands dirty. I have a love affair with compost — no, seriously, I do. It's not...
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

Foods With a Strikingly Low Impact on the Environment

“Eat your veggies!” That mantra has been drilled into Americans since childhood, and most of us are following that sound advice. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey 2015–2018” revealed 67.3% of adults aged 20 and older said they ate fruit on any given day. For vegetables, the percentage […]
FOOD & DRINKS
WWLP

WWLP

24K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy