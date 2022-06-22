Woodbridge man charged with DUI after pedestrian hit, killed while walking dog

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WRIC) — A Woodbridge man is in custody after police say he struck and killed a man who was walking his dog.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, members of the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the intersection of Old Bridge Road and Cape Cod Court in Woodbridge at around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 18.

It was determined during the investigation that the driver of a 2016 Ford Focus was heading west on Old Bridge Road when he drove onto the sidewalk, hitting a pedestrian who was walking his dog. The car then continued and hit a communications box and power pole, knocking the latter over into the street.

The victim of the crash, identified as 45-year-old Luis Alfredo Perez of Woodbridge, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. His dog, an adult male Akita, died at the scene.

The driver of the car, 40-year-old Banze Mwente Gentil of Woodbridge, was arrested and charged with driving while under the influence, DUI involuntary manslaughter and driving without a seatbelt. He is being held without bond.

