How To Pick The Perfect Indoor Plant For Small Spaces

Click here to read the full article. Just like hoppy beer or private jokes among friends, in the world of whiskey, cask finishing can be taken too far. American distilleries have embraced the practice of placing whiskey in a different type of cask after its initial maturation period with gusto over the past few years, and people are divided about its merits. There are relatively brief cask finishes which are concise and have a very clear point, and then there are others that are more meandering and possibly attempts to fix a whiskey that had some flaws to begin with....

DRINKS ・ 43 MINUTES AGO