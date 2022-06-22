ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

How To Pick The Perfect Indoor Plant For Small Spaces

By Alexandria Taylor
House Digest
House Digest
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ready to start your indoor garden but not sure which plants to get. We're here to help you find the perfect indoor plant for your small...

www.housedigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indoor Plants#Plant#Interior Design#House Plants
Motorious

What Role Does Paint Color Play In The Collector Market?

One of the biggest aspects of a vehicle that can either draw in or push away someone looking to buy a vehicle at a glance is the bodywork. While the available performance, luxury, and comfort options of a vehicle can make it attractive to potential buyers, the general shape of the vehicle is the first noticeable feature and along with the color, it may arguably be one of the most important parts of any vehicle. But how big of a role does exterior color actually play?
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Salon

How to make compost (because it's not hard)

You can Grow Your Own Way. All spring and summer, we're playing in the vegetable garden; join us for step-by-step guides, highly recommended tools, backyard tours, juicy-ripe recipes, and then some. Let's get our hands dirty. I have a love affair with compost — no, seriously, I do. It's not...
ENVIRONMENT
Robb Report

Taste Test: New Riff’s Lackluster Rye Shows the Perils of Cask Finishing

Click here to read the full article. Just like hoppy beer or private jokes among friends, in the world of whiskey, cask finishing can be taken too far. American distilleries have embraced the practice of placing whiskey in a different type of cask after its initial maturation period with gusto over the past few years, and people are divided about its merits. There are relatively brief cask finishes which are concise and have a very clear point, and then there are others that are more meandering and possibly attempts to fix a whiskey that had some flaws to begin with....
DRINKS
SPY

The Best Lightweight Hiking Boots for Your Next Day Hike

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Hiking isn’t just for hardcore adventurers; whether you’re taking a short out-and-back before lunch or a casual hike with friends, hiking can and should be accessible to everyone. That means that the old rules of hiking gear have changed. Plenty of people wear workout clothes and sneakers on a hike rather than technical pants and hefty boots. If you’re looking for casual, comfortable shoes for your weekend jaunts, then consider picking up the...
LIFESTYLE
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
50K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy