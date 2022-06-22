Lloyd Holland – Service 6/23/22 2 p.m.

Rosemary “Rosie” Brock of Farmington died Wednesday at the age of 82. The funeral service will be Saturday morning at 11 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Burial will be at the Parkview Cemetery. Visitation for Rosie Brock is Saturday morning from...
Dorothy Moranville (Fowler) of Farmington died Tuesday at the age of 101. The funeral service is Tuesday morning at 11 at Memorial United Methodist Church in Farmington. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Visitation for Dorothy Moranville is Monday evening from 4 until 8 at...
Glen Lee Hill of Festus passed away Wednesday (6/22), he was 78 years old. Visitation for Glen Hill will be Monday (6/27) morning from 10 until the time of funeral services at Noon at First United Methodist Church of Festus/Crystal City. Burial in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Robert Eugene Kaempfe of Festus, passed away Thursday (6/23) at the age of 94. Visitation for Robert Kaempfe will be Monday (6/27) morning from 11 until 1 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. The funeral mass will be Monday afternoon at 1:30 at Our Lady Church in Festus. Burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Crystal City.
Melvin “Sonny” Lee Brinkley Jr. of Terre du Lac died Tuesday at the age of 54. The funeral service will be Monday morning at 11 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be at the Doe Run Cemetery. Visitation for Sonny Brinkley is...
(Farmington) Gas prices are dropping a little bit at Missouri pumps but drivers are still facing the most expensive Fourth of July holiday. Triple-A-Missouri reports the state’s average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is four-dollars, 64-cents. That price is down four cents from last week but...
Were you around in 1967? I found a camper that was. It's an Airstream that sits next to Missouri's 12 Mile Creek near Fredericktown and you really can stay in it. This groovy, trippy (feel free to insert your favorite 1967 word here) camper is one of the most unique Airbnb's you'll find in Missouri. It's a true throwback hosted by Misty. Here are some pics of what luxury camping was (kinda) like 55 years ago.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was reported in Randolph County Friday night, June 24. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered at 7:50 p.m. approximately 3.9 miles east of Ellis Grove. The epicenter is directly north of Chester, approximately 5.5 miles. At this time, no...
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – For 80 years, the Chester Bridge has connected Chester, Ill., and Perryville, Mo. But the time has come to replace it. Replacing the bridge will take years, but Project Director Brian Okenfuss said it is a necessary undertaking. “The Chester Bridge has been in poor...
(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A 17 year old male from Farmington is recovering from moderate injuries after he was hurt in a pick up accident in Ste. Genevieve County Tuesday night at 8:25. According to Highway Patrol reports the 17 year old male was a passenger in the truck driven by 18 year old Elijah E. Wann, also from Farmington. The truck was headed west on Saline Creek Road, east of Cave Road, when it ran off the left side of the road. Wann overcorrected and the pick up returned to the road, then rolled over. The 17 year old was flown to SSM Health St. Louis University at St. Louis. Wann was not injured.
A 21-year-old Villa Ridge man was helping his father when he was stuck and killed by a tractor-trailer in St. Louis County just before 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Cpl. Dallas Thompson, spokesperson for the highway patrol, said Noah Goodwin was riding a motorcycle eastbound...
Scattered thunderstorms are likely early Saturday evening for counties north of St. Louis, particularly those north of Interstate 70. Heavy rain, strong wind gusts and hail threats could mean severe storms for Missouri and Illinois.
ST. LOUIS — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until midnight Saturday from St. Louis City and St. Louis County northward. A cold front will be slamming into the high heat and humidity of Saturday. Storms are developing around the area tonight. Some severe cells are possible from...
(Fredericktown) A ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration was held Thursday for the new Madison County Health Department building in Fredericktown. Becky Hunt is the administrator of the department. She says they were thrilled with the turnout. The Madison County Health Department is located at 105 Armory Street in Fredericktown....
Two men and a woman were serious injured in a two vehicle crash on Saturday, June 18, one mile west of Branson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Jacob Wynn, 33, was traveling east on Missouri-376 at a high rate of speed when his 2014 BMW 320i failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center of the road and struck and incoming westbound 2007 Toyota Tacoma head-on, being driven by Robert Blivin, 62, of Herculaneum, Missouri. Both vehicles then traveled off the north side of the roadway.
Tammy Lynn Thompson, age 52, of Cullman, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Bonne Terre, Missouri. She was born June 2, 1970, in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Mary Lou (nee Kyle) and Robert Dyle of Bonne Terre. She is survived by her husband: Billy Thompson; children:...
Robert Wadlow's shoe size US size 37 AA compared to a US size 12.Doug Coldwell, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are a few places in the country where you can see a pair of shoes worn by the tallest person in the world. You can go to the Hayes Shoe Store in Cuba, Missouri, Alton Museum of History and Art in Illinois, and believe it or not, even Pike's Place Market in Seattle.
Stacker compiled a list of where people in St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from St. Louis between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
(Farmington) Tickets for a local favorite will go on sale soon. July 1st is the traditional opening day of sales for the Baby Boomer Reunion Concert coming in early August to Farmington. Dr. Kevin White is the Mineral Area College music coordinator. He’s thrilled that this year the 20th Anniversary...
