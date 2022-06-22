McPherson Endowed Lecture with Dr. Michael Chiang, NEI Director, NIH

The UW-Madison Police Department is taking on a voluntary assessment process to evaluate all aspects of our policy and procedures, management, operations, and support services. The assessment will be performed on July 19, 2022 by assessors from the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group (WILEAG). If our accreditation is approved, this will be the fourth time UWPD has been accredited by WILEAG. UWPD has maintained accreditation from WILEAG since 2012. UWPD also maintains accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) and the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators (IACLEA) — making us the only police department in the State of Wisconsin to be triply accredited.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO