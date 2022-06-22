ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

McPherson Endowed Lecture with Dr. Michael Chiang, NEI Director, NIH

wisc.edu
 4 days ago

1306 Health Sciences Learning Center, 750 Highland Avenue, Madison, WI. Reception at 3pm, Lecture at 4pm. Artificial intelligence...

today.wisc.edu

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wisc.edu

LaVar Charleston featured on ‘Black Like Me’ podcast

UW–Madison Chief Diversity Officer and School of Education alumnus LaVar J. Charleston joined with his wife, Sherri Ann Charleston, chief diversity and inclusion officer at Harvard University, on the “Black Like Me with Dr. Alex Gee” podcast recently for a discussion about the evolution of the chief diversity officer position in higher education.
MADISON, WI
wisc.edu

School of Medicine and Public Health response to U.S. Supreme Court decision

The following statement comes from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health Dean Robert N. Golden, MD. The decision by the Supreme Court of the United States on Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health to overturn the abortion access precedent set by Roe v Wade has significant implications for the patients and populations we serve. The ruling is directly relevant to the relationship between women and their health care professionals, and we are assessing how it may impact clinical training.
WISCONSIN STATE
wisc.edu

UWPD Invites Public Comment for WILEAG Accreditation Assessment

The UW-Madison Police Department is taking on a voluntary assessment process to evaluate all aspects of our policy and procedures, management, operations, and support services. The assessment will be performed on July 19, 2022 by assessors from the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group (WILEAG). If our accreditation is approved, this will be the fourth time UWPD has been accredited by WILEAG. UWPD has maintained accreditation from WILEAG since 2012. UWPD also maintains accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) and the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators (IACLEA) — making us the only police department in the State of Wisconsin to be triply accredited.
MADISON, WI

