Festus, MO

New fire truck under construction for the Festus Fire Department

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Festus) A new fire truck is in the process of being constructed for...

Plans in place to replace Chester Bridge

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – For 80 years, the Chester Bridge has connected Chester, Ill., and Perryville, Mo. But the time has come to replace it. Replacing the bridge will take years, but Project Director Brian Okenfuss said it is a necessary undertaking. “The Chester Bridge has been in poor...
PERRYVILLE, MO
St. Louis man killed in motorcycle crash on I-70 in Boone County

A St. Louis man was killed in a motorcycle accident on I-70 westbound in Boone County, Missouri at around 8:45 a.m. Saturday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a pickup truck was traveling westbound on I-70 and slowed down for traffic ahead. The motorcycle hit the back of the truck, went off the left side of the road and overturned, ejecting the driver.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
New food truck garden to open in St. Charles County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new food truck garden will officially open in Cottleville. Frankie Martin’s Garden will offer 10 food trucks as an expansion of the nine-mile garden concept in South County. There will be sand volleyball, pickleball, and a whiskey tasting room. Cottleville’s mayor wants to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Small earthquake reported in Randolph County, Ill.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was reported in Randolph County Friday night, June 24. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered at 7:50 p.m. approximately 3.9 miles east of Ellis Grove. The epicenter is directly north of Chester, approximately 5.5 miles. At this time, no...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL
Trash problems piling up for St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- St. Louis City confirmed Friday that trash collection is going to seven days a week. Residents have been frustrated as their trash is piling up in alleyways recently. St. Louis City is short trash truck drivers and mechanics. The city also says people are stealing the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Forest Park turns 150, originally dedicated by former Mayor of Alton

Th, 1876 by Scottish-born St. Louis Mayor Joseph Brown (1823-1899). Brown previously served as the Mayor of Alton from 1856 to 1857 and is buried at the Alton City Cemetery. One accomplishment of Brown’s as Mayor of Alton was successfully connecting Alton to Chicago via railroad service. By the...
ALTON, IL
Park Hills Man Dies in Wreck

(Park Hills, MO) A Park Hills man, 29 year old Steven R. Monia, is dead after he was involved in a one car accident in St. Francois County Tuesday morning. Highway Patrol records show Monia was driving north on St. Joe Drive, south of Parkway Drive just before 10 o'clock, when his car ran off the right side of the road and smashed into a concrete pylon. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Monia was not wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place.
PARK HILLS, MO
Baler & Tractor Total Losses Following Fire Near Breese

Firefighters from Breese, Germantown, St. Rose, and Beckemeyer were paged to a baler fire Monday afternoon southwest of Breese. The baler and tractor were complete losses. No injuries were reported. In addition to the blaze, fire personnel had to battle high temperatures in the 90’s. The Aviston and Carlyle...
BREESE, IL
Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death of 16-year-old

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 16-year-old male in connection with the shooting death of another 16-year-old male, and authorities believe the incident occurred in Byrnes Mill, Sheriff Dave Marshak said this morning, June 26. Marshak said the case is still under investigation, and the names of...
BYRNES MILL, MO

