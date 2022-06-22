New fire truck under construction for the Festus Fire Department

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – For 80 years, the Chester Bridge has connected Chester, Ill., and Perryville, Mo. But the time has come to replace it. Replacing the bridge will take years, but Project Director Brian Okenfuss said it is a necessary undertaking. “The Chester Bridge has been in poor...
UNION, Mo. – Police in Union, Missouri found two tractor-trailer drivers whose trucks dropped huge round bales of hay onto a car on North Highway N. Police said the bales were stacked high and got stuck under a railroad bridge. The bales came off the trucks and hit a passenger car. The car was going […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A 16-year-old male has died after being shot in the head shortly after midnight Sunday. According to a Sunday morning Facebook post from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, the teenager was shot and killed at a home in Byrnes Mill in a suspected accidental shooting.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - St. Louis City officials confirmed with News 4 that two properties that neighbors call nuisance properties are facing action from the city. A residence in the 5000 block of South Grand Boulevard near Walsh Street is under police investigation and a cease-and-desist order, according to Ward 13 Alderwoman Anne Schweitzer.
A St. Louis man was killed in a motorcycle accident on I-70 westbound in Boone County, Missouri at around 8:45 a.m. Saturday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a pickup truck was traveling westbound on I-70 and slowed down for traffic ahead. The motorcycle hit the back of the truck, went off the left side of the road and overturned, ejecting the driver.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new food truck garden will officially open in Cottleville. Frankie Martin’s Garden will offer 10 food trucks as an expansion of the nine-mile garden concept in South County. There will be sand volleyball, pickleball, and a whiskey tasting room. Cottleville’s mayor wants to...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was reported in Randolph County Friday night, June 24. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered at 7:50 p.m. approximately 3.9 miles east of Ellis Grove. The epicenter is directly north of Chester, approximately 5.5 miles. At this time, no...
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- St. Louis City confirmed Friday that trash collection is going to seven days a week. Residents have been frustrated as their trash is piling up in alleyways recently. St. Louis City is short trash truck drivers and mechanics. The city also says people are stealing the...
Th, 1876 by Scottish-born St. Louis Mayor Joseph Brown (1823-1899). Brown previously served as the Mayor of Alton from 1856 to 1857 and is buried at the Alton City Cemetery. One accomplishment of Brown’s as Mayor of Alton was successfully connecting Alton to Chicago via railroad service. By the...
(Park Hills, MO) A Park Hills man, 29 year old Steven R. Monia, is dead after he was involved in a one car accident in St. Francois County Tuesday morning. Highway Patrol records show Monia was driving north on St. Joe Drive, south of Parkway Drive just before 10 o'clock, when his car ran off the right side of the road and smashed into a concrete pylon. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Monia was not wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An Ameren truck driver is under investigation after being accused of leaving the scene of an accident. Ronnekia Little tells News 4 she was finishing up a Door Dash delivery in South City when her car was hit by the utility driver. “He was trying...
Firefighters from Breese, Germantown, St. Rose, and Beckemeyer were paged to a baler fire Monday afternoon southwest of Breese. The baler and tractor were complete losses. No injuries were reported. In addition to the blaze, fire personnel had to battle high temperatures in the 90’s. The Aviston and Carlyle...
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 16-year-old male in connection with the shooting death of another 16-year-old male, and authorities believe the incident occurred in Byrnes Mill, Sheriff Dave Marshak said this morning, June 26. Marshak said the case is still under investigation, and the names of...
