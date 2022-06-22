New fire truck under construction for the Festus Fire Department

(Park Hills, MO) A Park Hills man, 29 year old Steven R. Monia, is dead after he was involved in a one car accident in St. Francois County Tuesday morning. Highway Patrol records show Monia was driving north on St. Joe Drive, south of Parkway Drive just before 10 o'clock, when his car ran off the right side of the road and smashed into a concrete pylon. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Monia was not wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place.

PARK HILLS, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO