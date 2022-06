The Indiana Pacers have selected Bennedict Mathurin with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Mathurin's offense should translate very well to the NBA. He brings the two most important traits any prospect can have: a great jump shot and excellent athleticism. They helped him average 17.7 points per game last on strong shooting numbers across the board, and even if he's not a point guard, he still contributed a steady 2.5 assists per game. That's valuable supplementary ball-handling, and the total package should make Mathurin a strong offensive fit from day one.

