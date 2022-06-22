ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Which Starbucks in California have unionized?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jacque Porter
 4 days ago

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Workers at 30 California Starbucks locations have filed petitions with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), which initiates the unionization voting process among employees.

Those California stores make up about a tenth of the roughly 300 Starbucks locations across the United States exercising their right to collectively bargain with their employer.

California fast food workers strike in support of FAST Recovery Act

According to Starbucks Workers United, a majority of workers at more than 150 of those nationwide locations have voted in NLRB-officiated elections in favor of unionization.

Of the 30 CA Starbucks locations, 13 have already had votes counted. Nine stores have voted in favor of unionizing. Four have rejected unionization. So far in all, 140 California Starbucks employees have voted to unionize and 60 have voted against joining a union.

California Starbucks that have voted to unionize

  • Santa Cruz – 745 Ocean St.
    • Votes for union: 13
    • Votes Against: 1
  • Santa Cruz – 1909 Mission St.
    • For: 15
    • Against: 2
  • Long Beach – 3390 East 7th St.
    • For : 13
    • Against: 0
  • Lakewood – 4833 Candlewood St.
    • For: 24
    • Against: 1
  • Los Angeles – 138 South Central Ave.
    • For: 5
    • Against: 0
  • Anaheim – 131 East Katella Ave.
    • For: 10
    • Against: 1
  • Anaheim – 1570 South Disneyland Dr.
    • For: 29
    • Against: 15
  • Capitola – 1955 41st Ave.
    • For: 8
    • Against: 3
  • La Quinta – 79845 CA-111
    • For: 5
    • Against: 4

California Starbucks that have voted not to unionize

  • Los Alamitos – 3575 Katella Ave.
    • Votes for union: 2
    • Votes against: 11
  • Mill Valley – 800 Strawberry Village
    • For: 6
    • Against: 7
  • Covina – 611 South Citrus Ave.
    • For: 7
    • Against: 10
  • Long Beach – 5251 2nd St.
    • For: 3
    • Against: 5

California Starbucks with upcoming elections

June

  • Chatsworth – 9857 Mason Ave.
    • June 29

July

  • Fresno – 7010 N. Marks Ave.
    • Votes to be counted on July 11
  • El Dorado Hills – 4311 Town Center Blvd.
    • July 13
  • Brawley – 1050 South Brawley Ave.
    • July 13
  • Barstow – 2489 Lenwood Rd.
    • July 27
  • Sylmar – 12980 Foothill Blvd.
    • July 28

August

  • Los Angeles – 3241 Figeroa St.
    • Votes to be counted on August 2
  • Los Angeles – 6066 W. Olympic Blvd.
    • August 3

Date not yet set

  • Huntington Beach – 6502 Bolsa Ave.
  • Riverside – 1303 University Ave.
  • San Francisco – 4094 18th St.
  • Berkeley – 2224 Shattuck Ave.
  • Garnde Grove – 12711 Brookhurst Ave.
  • San Pablo – 14330 San Pablo Ave.
  • Goleta – 7030 Market PIace Dr.

California Starbucks that have withdrawn petitions

  • Roseville – 4001 Foothills Blvd.
  • Sun Valley – 8274 Sunland Blvd.

Starbucks has been among the latest wave of prominent companies seeing unionization efforts among their hourly workers. In December, a Starbucks store in Buffalo became the first to unionize at one of the coffee retailer’s company-owned U.S. stores. At least 150 of Starbucks’ 9,000 company-run U.S. stores have voted to unionize since then, according to the National Labor Relations Board, and at least 10 stores have rejected the union.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

