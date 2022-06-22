ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

American Airlines cuts another city from its route map, citing pilot shortage

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

American Airlines is cutting another city from its route map as the company faces a growing pilot shortfall. American will stop service to Dubuque, Iowa beginning in September.

Through its regional carrier American Eagle, the Fort Worth-based airline is the only airline that services Dubuque, a city of nearly 100,000 people. After Sept. 7, Dubuque residents will have to drive more than 70 miles to Cedar Rapids to catch a flight.

Dubuque is the fourth market cut by American this week. The other three are Toledo, Ohio. Ithaca, New York and Islip, New York.

