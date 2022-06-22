American Airlines cuts another city from its route map, citing pilot shortage

American Airlines is cutting another city from its route map as the company faces a growing pilot shortfall. American will stop service to Dubuque, Iowa beginning in September.

Through its regional carrier American Eagle, the Fort Worth-based airline is the only airline that services Dubuque, a city of nearly 100,000 people. After Sept. 7, Dubuque residents will have to drive more than 70 miles to Cedar Rapids to catch a flight.

Dubuque is the fourth market cut by American this week. The other three are Toledo, Ohio. Ithaca, New York and Islip, New York.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram