Tarrant Regional Water District plans conservation campaign to begin in July

FORT WORTH (1080 KRLD)- With a long, hot summer looming ahead of us, the Tarrant Regional Water District is launching a conservation campaign in July.

At Tuesday's TRWD meeting, Water Resources Manager Rachel Ickert said even though we had some rain in May -- North Texas is still bone dry. She says year-to-date, there is a rainfall deficit ranging from two-to-eight inches across the watershed that serves North Texas.

She says water users conserved 20 billion gallons of water in 2021 -- about 15 percent of the system’s overall capacity. Nevertheless, water usage has increased in the past 15 years -- mainly because of population increases.

Ickert showed the most recent Texas drought map showing nearly the whole state ranks from "abnormally dry" to "exceptional drought." Among other things, the July conservation campaign will encourage voluntary limits on outdoor watering and the use of drought-resistant plants.

