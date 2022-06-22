Lower Burrell gas station offering $2.38 per gallon for two hours Wednesday

A libertarian conservative advocacy group is making a point about the economy and government spending by selling cheap gas at about 50% off.

It's the cheapest gas around, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the BP station on Leechburg road in Lower Burrell.

Organizer Ashley Klingensmith, with the group Americans for Prosperity, says regular unleaded will cost just $2.38 a gallon.

“This was the national average in mid-January of 2021 when President Biden took office.”

She says Biden's economic policies, including strict regulations, and canceling the Keystone Pipeline, along with government overspending is to blame for high prices on everything.

