ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Penn Community Bank Branch Operations Specialist Finds Professional Advantage in Personal Authenticity

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H6G5n_0gISlNcB00
Michael Kirschman.Image via Penn Community Bank.

Michael Kirschman, Penn Community Bank Branch Operations Specialist, never really set out to forge a career in banking or the financial services industry.

What he did do, however, is commit to presenting himself as a polished, intelligent, and responsible employee who thrives on building connections with colleagues and customers.

In other words, he saw his reality as a gay professional as a strength that could be of great use to an institution like Penn Community Bank.

And it turns out, he was right.

In fact, Kirschman states he’s “been able to build deeper, more meaningful relationships by being true to who I am.”

Financial institutions conduct business with a highly diverse customer base. That why, according to Kirschman, “…it’s imperative to have a more global understanding of what our customers’ needs are in order to tackle the inequality that hinders the prosperity of our communities.”

When anyone walks through the door at Penn Community Bank, team members and customers alike, Kirschman simply wants them to immediately feel that they belong.

Yes, banking can be a little black and white at times.

But Kirschman says, “there is always room for a little color.”

More on Michael Kirschman is at Penn Community Bank.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LRz3P_0gISlNcB00
Image via Penn Community Bank.

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region

From new apartments breaking ground to restaurants serving their last meals, here's a look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC./PROLOGIS INC. WAREHOUSES: 7201 Hamilton Blvd., Upper Macungie Township. Air Products and Chemicals Inc.'s chosen warehouse developer, Prologis Inc., will have to wait until...
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Montgomery County, PA
MONTCO.Today

Integrate for Good Awarded $10,000 Grant From Dow

Image via Integrate For Good. Integrate for Good, a nonprofit organization empowering children and adults with disabilities to share their talent through inclusive volunteerism, community leadership and meaningful employment, announced today they have been awarded a $10,000 grant from Dow Gives Community Grant Program in the Delaware Valley.
PERKIOMEN TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
MONTCO.Today

‘Investing in Infrastructure’ Event Discusses Area Transportation and Maximizing Federal Funds for It

A recent conference in Phila. discussed ongoing funding for infrastructure, including that associated with SEPTA. Leaders from some of the largest transportation and planning agencies in the region gathered at the Investing in Infrastructure event. There, they discussed the future of transportation in the region and how best to capitalize on the $1 trillion federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Ryan Mulligan tuned into their thinking for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

5 Valid Reasons to Stay in a Job You Hate

If you told your friends you hate your job, they’d probably just tell you to join the club. Plenty of people are not working in a position they enjoy. But now you hear about the Great Resignation and all the people deciding to follow their dreams. Maybe it has you thinking you should give it a try.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Pick-Your-Own Produce at These Local Farms This Summer

Looking for a DIY way to spice up your summer and your kitchen?. Check out these farms in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware where you can get out in the sun (remember your hat and sunscreen) to pick your own fresh berries, peaches, apples, pumpkins and various other fruits and vegetables.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
sauconsource.com

Farmers Market Vouchers Available to Local Seniors

If you’re a local senior who’s looking to save some money on fresh, local produce this summer–and who isn’t–a government program may be available to help you do that. The annual Senior Farmers Market Nutritional Program (SFMNP) is administered by the Northampton County Area Agency...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Pottstown’s Medicare Education Services: Ask Dave

What are the differences between the different Medicare Prescription Drug Plans? Joanne G. Norristown. That’s a common question Joanne. Before we get to what is different, let’s look at what is the same with all Part D Prescription Drug Plans (PDP’s). All Part D PDP’s are offered...
POTTSTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Several State Highways Restricted for Resurfacing in the Region

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Several state highways are restricted in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties for resurfacing operations as part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy