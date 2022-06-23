ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

15-year-old shot to death on Sterling St.

By Scott Lewis
 2 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — A 15-year-old is dead after a shooting on S. Sterling St. in Lafayette turned deadly Tuesday night, according to police.

Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green reported that responders were on the scene of the shooting around 10:40 p.m., Tuesday, June 21.

They found the 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. While life-saving measures were attempted, the teen ultimately died at a local hospital.

The incident marks the fourth teen murder this month in Acadiana and the 10th person under 18 to be murdered this year.

2022 interactive map of Acadiana murders and a list of victims

“Investigators are actively working the case,” said Green. “As more information is received, updates will be sent out. Lafayette Police is asking anyone with information regarding this incident, please contact us or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.”

Comments / 8

Camie Daigle
2d ago

Dear God comfort his family and loved ones. Rip young one !in Jesus name Amen 🙏🏼! This is sad for city. People have got to remember we’re our bother an sisters keeper. See something say something you can remember this God knows you and if you don’t say anything to help others God you will answer to.

Reply(1)
5
Mike McDonald
2d ago

Was he carrying a gun.? Why was this child out on the streets. You can't tell me that in this area of town that No One knew of this gun.. People need to report these guns to the PoPo..

Reply
2
 

