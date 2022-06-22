ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Police turn to public for help in locating Detroit woman who went missing while traveling to Lansing

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=466zs7_0gISl7Zo00

DETROIT (WWJ) - Law enforcement in Detroit are asking for help in finding a 39-year-old Detroit woman who hasn't been seen since Monday morning.

Detroit police said Lauren Pardee was last seen leaving left her home in the 17100 block of Meyers in Detroit on June 20 around 8:30 a.m. She was traveling to Lansing, Mich. to visit her mother, but authorities said she never showed up in the capitol.

Pardee is described as a white female standing around 5' 4" tall and weighing 121 lbs. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes. It is not known if she has any identifying tattoos or birthmarks and police said there is no information about what she was wearing the day she went missing.

According to Pardee's boyfriend, she also goes by the name of "Novah."

Anyone with any information has been asked to call Detroit's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240 or 911.

Tipsters who wish to remain 100% anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-2587. Online submissions can also be made here.

Comments / 8

 

Lansing, MI
Crime & Safety
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Lansing, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

