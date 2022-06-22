ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Lee and Hayley Show’ premieres on FOX8 July 5

By Emily Mikkelsen
 4 days ago

(WGHP) — A hot new duo in daytime talk is coming to FOX8!

“The Lee and Hayley Show” launched in Kentucky in February 2020 and will premiere on FOX8 after the FOX8 Noon News starting on July 5.

FOX8 is the 13th market to pick up the duo’s show, which features sketches, human-interest stories and charity spotlights.

