El Dorado, KS

El Dorado pool reopens after grounding issues fixed

By Ryan Newton
 4 days ago

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – The El Dorado swimming pool opened just in time for the first day of summer.

The pool was unable to open last month because of grounding issues with the underwater lights . However, the pool was fixed ahead of schedule and reopened on Tuesday.

“We’ve got a lot of people here and a lot of people swimming and enjoying the cool water, so I would say it’s pretty important to our community, and it’s really good that we were able to get it open,” David Dillner, El Dorado city manager, said.

“I like to cool off especially. Yea, it’s really hot now, and I’m ready anytime to come here,” Tyson Gilliland, swimmer, said.

The city slashed admission fees to just $1 for the rest of the summer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

