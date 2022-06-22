West Point Town Council looking for interest in farmers market

WEST POINT, Ala. – West Point Town Council met on Monday evening and voted to surplus the old park playground equipment and donate it to a school, church or municipality where it may be needed. The new playground equipment will arrive around the end of July.

Brandy Shannon and José Mendez stopped by the meeting to introduce themselves to the council and talk about their business West Point Nutrition. They have been open for two months across from J&D Tires and have already been involved in town activities like the recent Day in the Park and have received support from many in the town.

They sell flavored teas that can include either collagen or protein, meal replacement shakes and coffees. Mendez said, “I got into it to lose weight and I lost 45 pounds.” Their menu can be found on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/West-Point-Nutrition-109179928398706 .

Mayor Schafer said that he had been approached by a couple of people in the community about starting a farmers market. “We would have to get some feedback from people and see if they want to,” he said.

Ashlee Phillips noted that the area doesn’t have any grocery stores and the farmers market would be helpful to people who do not want to drive all the way to Cullman for fresh produce. Anyone interested in a West Point farmers market at the park can call the town hall at 256-734-0006.

Michael’s Tree Service will be cutting the trees around the park for an estimated $2000 a day and grinding tree stumps for $15 each which should take about seven days. The council allotted up to $16,000 for the project.

The West Point Town Council meets every third Monday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at West Point Town Hall. The public is invited to attend.

